Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Rouble steadies, stocks down ahead of return of some foreign investors
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble stabilised in the 60-61 range to the dollar on Friday, lacking significant growth drivers going into the weekend, while stocks fell as the market prepared for a partial return of foreign investors.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Amazon's connected device cart grows with $1.7 billion deal for Roomba-maker
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will acquire the maker of robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Corp (IRBT.O) in an all-cash deal for about $1.7 billion, in the latest push by the world's largest online retailer to add to its cart of smart home devices.
US July payrolls rise more than expected
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth surged much more than expected in July and the unemployment rate ticked lower, giving the Federal Reserve enough cushion to stay on its aggressive rate hike path as it tries to tame inflation.
Comments / 0