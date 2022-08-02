Lifeguard grow into their next underground rock vision on Crowd Can Talk

Read on chicagoreader.com
thebrag.com
Watch Gang of Youths cover a classic Travis song for Like a Version
Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”
Alpha Wolf Frontman Goes Off on Venue for Taking Cut of Band’s Merch Sales
At a recent show, Lochie Keogh, frontman for Australian metalcore group Alpha Wolf, called out the venue his band was playing at for taking a significant cut from the merchandise sales of all the bands on the tour. The moment was captured on video and one fan shared it on...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
NME
Peter Hook announces ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts
Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata have announced two ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts in the autumn. Hook collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview
As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
A Signature Cliff Burton Beer Called ‘Cliff ‘Em All’ Is Coming
Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will once again be saluted, this time with a new branded beer that's been signed off on by the musician's estate. Dubbed "Cliff 'Em All," the IPA beer came about through a partnership between Knucklebonz, Calicraft Brewing Co. and online retailer CraftShack. The "Cliff 'Em...
Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper Share Tips on Songwriting
Ben Gibbard, frontman for the band Death Cab for Cutie, and Dave Depper, the group’s guitarist, spoke with the audio outlet Audacy LIVE earlier this week and shared a few thoughts on the concept of songwriting—especially the writing process for the band during the course of making their newest record, Asphalt Meadows, which is set to drop in September.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Guitar World Magazine
Best pedals for classic rock 2022: killer stompboxes to help you recreate the tones of the rock elite
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Deep Purple are just a few of the names that have not only cemented themselves into the popular zeitgeist with mega cross-over hit songs but have produced searing guitar tones that guitarists will be trying to recreate forever more. So, if you are among the many players mesmerized by the tones of legendary acts from the '70s and '80s, then this guide to the best pedals for classic rock is exactly what you've been looking for.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
Kerrang
“This is challenging music, but there is reward in that”: How Imperial Triumphant tapped into the Spirit Of Ecstasy
Zachary Ilya Ezrin wants the very best for his fans. Relaxing into our interview this afternoon, the Imperial Triumphant frontman smiles when K! raise that Spirit Of Ecstasy – the title of his band’s superb fifth album – is a nod to Rolls-Royce’s iconic billowing bonnet-ornament, noting that we’re the first journal to make the connection. He’s glad that we do, too, as the craftsmanship and quality, sumptuosity and longevity with which the legendary British automotive manufacturer have become synonymous are exactly the attributes he wanted to tap into with this latest brain-scrambling batch of songs.
The Times Rock + Metal Musicians Messed Up Their Own Songs Live
We've all had moments in our life where we completely lose our respective train of though, so it's not surprising that on occasion some musicians have lost their way in the middle of a song as well. It actually happens more than you probably imagine, and often times puts musicians in humbling and sometimes humorous circumstances as a result.
10 Goosebump Inducing Live Performances
Happy festival season! Summertime is the biggest season for music festivals and there are likely multiple fests happening every weekend. One of the best parts of these music festivals is the camaraderie that the audience feels with their favorite artists. So, below are a few of the greatest live performances...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Wicked Lester: how Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons failed before the success of Kiss
Celebrating the "west coast hippy" sound of Wicked Lester, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons' first attempt at rock'n'roll stardom
guitar.com
Johnny Marr on how he popularised the rhythm lead playing style in the early 80s`: “The way I looked at guitars was perhaps a little different from what others were at the time”.
Johnny Marr has spoken out about his iconic rhythm lead playing style that was popularised in the early 1980s. In an interview with Guitar World, the ex-guitarist for The Smiths has stated that he “wouldn’t disagree” with guitar fans who would cite him and Peter Buck as game-changers who popularised the rhythm-led style.
