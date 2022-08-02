ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

White House selects FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate monkeypox response

By Arlette Saenz, CNN
WRAL
 3 days ago
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats finally reach deal with Sinema to help pass sweeping climate bill

Democrats have finally reached a deal with US senator and centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on a major $430bn climate and spending bill after facing several objections on the critical legislation. Senator Sinema confirmed that she has agreed to “move forward” on the bill, which combats climate change, promotes renewable energy, reduces prescription drug prices and continues subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. If the bill ultimately passes, it would be a major domestic victory for President Biden, whose signature “Build Back Better” legislation has languished for the past year. Now known as the “Inflation Reduction Act”, which comes amid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
California State
Local
Arizona Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
Hawaii Health
Local
Nevada Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
The 74

CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn#The White House#Administration
The Associated Press

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan’s coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between U.S. and Chinese regional commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy