White House selects FEMA and CDC officials to coordinate monkeypox response

CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Democrats finally reach deal with Sinema to help pass sweeping climate bill
Democrats have finally reached a deal with US senator and centrist Democrat Kyrsten Sinema on a major $430bn climate and spending bill after facing several objections on the critical legislation. Senator Sinema confirmed that she has agreed to “move forward” on the bill, which combats climate change, promotes renewable energy, reduces prescription drug prices and continues subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. If the bill ultimately passes, it would be a major domestic victory for President Biden, whose signature “Build Back Better” legislation has languished for the past year. Now known as the “Inflation Reduction Act”, which comes amid...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
How Iowans like to keep their thermostats vs. how they should
It has been hot as hell this week and we've all been sweatin' like a, well, you know…pig. Driving the news: We asked readers Tuesday for their ideal home temps. What's happening: We dug into professional recommendations to help resolve any temp wars among the people living under your roof.
Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has asked suppliers to ensure that shipments from Taiwan to China comply with the latter's customs regulations to avoid them from being held for scrutiny, according to a Nikkei report on Friday.
See the blistering heat of July on this map from NASA
A heat dome over the south central region raised temperatures in the U.S. In some areas, temperatures felt were as high as 120oF (49oC) Utah recorded >100oF (38oC) temperatures for a record 16 consecutive days. During the early days of July, NASA's monthly climate outlook warned that the temperatures across...
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
U.S. calls China's military action over Taiwan unjustified, Beijing sanctioning Pelosi
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's firing of missiles during military drills around Taiwan was an unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as Beijing said it would impose sanctions on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the island.
Kari Lake, Combative Hard-Right Former TV Anchor, Wins GOP Nod For Arizona Governor
As the Republican nominee, Lake will face Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in November.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan’s coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between U.S. and Chinese regional commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety.
