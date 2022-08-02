ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, fevers, bug bites

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing more cases of COVID-19 as well as upper respiratory infections. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing viral upper respiratory infections, COVID-19, bug bites and poison ivy. The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports COVID and viral upper […]
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police

A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Heat.gov launches to provide resources for communities facing excessive heat

YORK, Pa. — Heat.gov is a new website designed to provide both the public and decision-makers with clear, science-based information to help reduce the health risks of extreme heat. The website was launched by the Biden Administration through the interagency National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS). Aaron Tyburski,...
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award

A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

New NICU opens at Cumberland County hospital

UPMC Magee-Womens opened a new Level II neonatal intensive care unit on Monday. The new NICU opened at UPMC Carlisle hospital and includes six beds with equipment for advanced care and monitoring, and a neonatal team that provides specialized care for babies who are born premature as early as 32 weeks or who need extra time and support.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

2022 Best of Lancaster Recap

Thank you to all who came out to help celebrate this year’s Best of Lancaster winners. A special thanks to Bluestone Estate for hosting us as well as all of our other sponsors for helping make the night a success!. Check out our photos below!. Style Scene.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
NEW FREEDOM, PA
countryfolks.com

Cleaning up a spill

Those who attended the North American Manure Expo recently in Chambersburg, PA, had a unique opportunity to learn about an important topic they hope will never happen. Robb Meinen, Penn State, and Jerry Clark, University of Wisconsin, tag-teamed to present a real-time scenario on how to manage a manure spill.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
CAMP HILL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force

A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
