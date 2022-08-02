Read on www.fox43.com
The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health
HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
What’s Going Around: COVID, fevers, bug bites
This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing more cases of COVID-19 as well as upper respiratory infections. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing viral upper respiratory infections, COVID-19, bug bites and poison ivy. The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports COVID and viral upper […]
Rained-out ice cream social still results in $10,000 donation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A free frozen treat on the hottest day of the week, a chance to socialize with your community and give to charity - that will make you scream for ice cream. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge came to Harrisburg on Thursday, Aug. 4 to raise money for...
Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police
A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
Born with rare birth defect, German Shepherd pup received life-saving surgery
Amid an extreme heat wave in Harford County, animal control officers brought in a stray German Shepherd puppy to the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC).
Heat.gov launches to provide resources for communities facing excessive heat
YORK, Pa. — Heat.gov is a new website designed to provide both the public and decision-makers with clear, science-based information to help reduce the health risks of extreme heat. The website was launched by the Biden Administration through the interagency National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS). Aaron Tyburski,...
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
More than 800 socks and sneakers donated for Lancaster area children in need
LANCASTER, Pa. — More than 800 brand new pairs of socks and sneakers were donated to Lancaster Area children in need. The shoes were handed out at Carter and MacRae Elementary School on Prince Street in Lancaster on Tuesday morning. The donations are part of a yearly effort by...
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
New NICU opens at Cumberland County hospital
UPMC Magee-Womens opened a new Level II neonatal intensive care unit on Monday. The new NICU opened at UPMC Carlisle hospital and includes six beds with equipment for advanced care and monitoring, and a neonatal team that provides specialized care for babies who are born premature as early as 32 weeks or who need extra time and support.
2022 Best of Lancaster Recap
Thank you to all who came out to help celebrate this year’s Best of Lancaster winners. A special thanks to Bluestone Estate for hosting us as well as all of our other sponsors for helping make the night a success!. Check out our photos below!. Style Scene.
Furry Friends with Onyx and Marie, the cats!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We have two feline furry friends to share this week!. First up is Onyx. He was found as a stray and was pretty skinny when first brought to Animal Rescue Inc. Now that he’s all cleaned up and healthy, he’s one of the staff’s favorite felines.
Cleaning up a spill
Those who attended the North American Manure Expo recently in Chambersburg, PA, had a unique opportunity to learn about an important topic they hope will never happen. Robb Meinen, Penn State, and Jerry Clark, University of Wisconsin, tag-teamed to present a real-time scenario on how to manage a manure spill.
Restored Sears kit home in Cumberland County with 2-story addition, pool for $630K: Cool Spaces
Built in 1918, this bungalow-style home is a unique and rare example of American architectural history. Over a century ago, Daniel A. Donovan and his wife Mary built the home where they would raise their daughter.
Dauphin County to host a conversation on trauma
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A conversation surrounding trauma and its impact on the community will take place in Dauphin County. The event, titled 'Trauma: A Community Conversation' will be held Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. The event will be held inside the Dauphin County Administration Building located at 2 South 2nd Street. Guests can find the meeting on the 4th floor of the building in the Harrisburg Commissioners Hearing Room.
Community comes out to support children with rare diseases at SLK Summer Bash
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Community members participated in a summer bash to raise money for families of children with rare and terminal illnesses on Saturday. The Sean Louis Kisielnicki Foundation (SLK) hosted a fundraiser on July 30 to support their continuing efforts to provide services and assistance to these people.
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Family, friends of Kortne Stouffer take part in 10th annual 'Remember Me' float
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Creek was filled with rafts and kayaks to celebrate the life of Kortne Stouffer, ten years to the day she first went missing. Friends and family gathered at Swatara Creek Park on Saturday, trying to make this year, the biggest celebration yet. Stouffer's...
Pa. police department swears in mini horse to its force
A borough in Lancaster County was looking to improve its police-community relations and swore in a new police officer to carry out that mission — a 330-pound miniature horse. On Aug. 2, Officer McGillicuddy was sworn into the Quarryville Police Department as a “community relations specialist.”. Quarryville Mayor...
