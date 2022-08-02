Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Ana de Armas’ Casting in ‘Blonde’

Read on www.sfgate.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
SFGate
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post:. Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn't an 'Attack'. This is the sample...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mission: Impossible 8 director addresses rumors Tom Cruise won't return as Ethan Hunt again
Director Christopher McQuarrie has addressed reports that Mission: Impossible 8 (officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2) will be Tom Cruise's last outing in the franchise as operative Ethan Hunt, encouraging viewers not to believe everything they read. "I've been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years...
Prom 25: BBCPhil/Storgårds/Eyck review – Aho’s theremin casts a spell
Carolina Eyck was mesmerising in Kalevi Aho’s theremin concerto, while Kaija Saariaho’s Vista and Shostakovich’s 15th symphony were superbly played by the BBC Philharmonic
SFGate
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Find Buyer for Pasadena Mansion
After multiple price cuts, the palatial Pasadena, CA, property owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and her husband, Tom Girardi, has finally found a buyer. Initially on the market in 2021 for $13 million, the mansion came with the added complexity of a bankruptcy...
The best Chicago TV show ever according to our readers
According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …"ER."The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown. Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time. It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point: "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that...
