ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

What Would You Do? Naked People Exposed in Twin Falls

By Jeff
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon

What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho

Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beware Moose in the South Hills as Population Seems to be Rising

Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
KOOL 96.5

6 Best Places to Kayak that are 30 Minutes or Less from Twin Falls

With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Would You Do#Nudity#Naked People#Clothing#Dierkes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmvt

Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
KIFI Local News 8

Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
890kdxu.com

Arizona Man Held In Washington County On Idaho Murder Charge

St. George, UT) -- An Arizona man is being held in the Washington County Jail waiting to be extradited to Idaho for a murder charge. Klee Morrison of Littlefield, Arizona was set to be released after being arrested for a federal parole violation, but authorities kept him locked up after learning of the murder of 41-year-old Julio Lopez in Heyburn, Idaho. Lopez was killed January 2nd and Idaho officials accuse Morrison and brother Kalob Morrison of the murder.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Kimberly Neighborhood Advised of Future Boil Order

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in parts of Kimberly will need to plan on a water shut off and boil order next week (August 8).The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department issued a notice to citizens living on Oak Street to Ash Street between Center Street and the rail road tracks that the water will be shut off on August 8 from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department said it will require people living in those impacted areas to boil their water for a 72 hour period once it comes back on. The Kimberly City Works Department can answer any questions regarding the shut down 208-423-4151. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people should use bottled water for drinking or cooking during a boil order. If bottled water is not available people should boil their tap water for a full minute before consuming. The CDC also reminds people not to use filtered water connected to their tap water system, such as the ice maker.
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy