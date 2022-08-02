Cyclists Biked 4,000 Miles Coast-To-Coast and Stopped to Build Houses in Maine

Read on 92moose.fm
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Maine Man Accused Of Kidnapping Woman At Gunpoint In New Hampshire
According to WABI, a Maine man is wanted by U. S. Marshalls for allegedly kidnapping a New Hampshire woman at gunpoint. Peter M. Curtis has been accused of kidnapping the woman in Brentwood, New Hampshire. The victim has since been released and has returned home. A post on the Brentwood,...
‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend
If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.
How This Maine Island Became A Graveyard For Fishing Gear
One of the most wonderful things about the State of Maine is how pristine it is here... Untouched pine forests, rugged coastline (with the occasional sandy beach), and dozens of cool small towns to explore. The fact that so much of our state is so beautiful is one of the...
