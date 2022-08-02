Read on www.siliconvalley.com
Related
Silicon Valley
Google preps demolition — and salvage — in downtown San Jose village area
SAN JOSE — Google is preparing to bulldoze — and salvage — an old downtown San Jose building, an effort that marks a key step ahead of the development of a transit-oriented neighborhood the search giant has proposed. The structure is the former Sunlite Bakery Bread Depot...
Silicon Valley
Motel 6 lodging property sell-off widens with San Jose deal
SAN JOSE — Texas-based real estate investors have scooped up a budget-friendly motel property in the South Bay, a deal that extends a private equity firm’s sales of its lodging sites. The 204-room Motel 6 in south San Jose has been bought by investors whose primary business is...
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
Oracle reportedly laying off employees
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Oracle, the tech company that used to be headquartered in Redwood City and is now based in Austin, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. Employees who have been laid off by the company are sounding off on social media. “From the most part what I have heard, they are cutting in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of apartments might replace West Oakland warehouse site
OAKLAND — Hundreds of homes could replace a sixty-year-old warehouse in West Oakland on a site that’s around the corner from a busy BART station, plans on file with city officials show. The potential development could bring about 420 residential units to a property at 1357 5th St....
santaclaranews.org
Orientation Tonight and Drawing Next Week for 194 Affordable Apartments in Santa Clara’s Tasman East
New affordable apartments will be available in Santa Clara’s Tasman East to households making between $59,000 and $91,020 annually. Tonight at 6 p.m., the City and HouseKeys will host an orientation for St. Anton Tasman Properties. To register for the Zoom webinar go to this site. Next week, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Study: Bay Area leads US in luxury cars
SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose and San Francisco are the metros where the most people are buying luxury cars, according to a study from LendingTree. The study was based on auto loan inquiries made with lending tree for the past two years, and found that Bavarian Motor Works (BMW), representing 17.5% of all inquiries, […]
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium
It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos’ business license tax increase could bring in more than $1 million
Los Gatos got one step closer Tuesday night to increasing its business license tax to help bring in more revenue to the town. Town council agreed on an amended tax plan that takes a more equitable approach and fixes the current tax’s “regressive” structure. The group will meet again sometime next week for a special council meeting to officially vote and put the tax increase on the November ballot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
bloombergtax.com
US Judge Declines to Block San Jose Gun Liability Ordinance (2)
Gun owner rights proponents say ordinance is unconstitutional. A federal judge has refused to block a San Jose, Calif., “harm reduction ordinance” that requires firearms owners to pay an annual fee and to carry liability insurance to cover unintentional deaths, injuries, or property damage. The ruling, by Judge.
rtands.com
Palo Alto, Calif., wants grade separation for high-speed rail project, but authority is not listening
Residents in Palo Alto, Calif., have been waiting long enough for high-speed rail, and if plans go accordingly motorists will be waiting for high-speed rail long into the future. That’s because the California High-Speed Rail Authority is not including any grade separation. A recently released environmental analysis on the high-speed...
Silicon Valley
Cutting-edge battery maker leases Fremont site to fuel big expansion
FREMONT — A maker of batteries that use cutting-edge technology has leased a Fremont building that could enable the company to dramatically expand its Bay Area footprint. EnerVenue has rented a building totaling 64,400 square feet at 3500 Gateway Blvd. in Fremont, the company said. “We’ve seen incredible growth...
Silicon Valley
Tech woes hobble leases for San Jose office building near Santana Row: execs
SAN JOSE — Widening woes in the tech sector such as job cuts have hobbled efforts to land a big tenant for a brand-new San Jose office building next to Santana Row, real estate executives said Thursday. Despite the current short-term lease challenges for the One Santana West complex,...
Silicon Valley
Park-style setting for updated Orinda beauty
An updated interior, an upper-level dedicated to a luxurious primary suite and an ultra-private park-style property with endless lawn and gardens. It’s more than you could ask for tucked in Orinda’s Glorietta neighborhood. The coveted cul-de-sac also offers convenient access to the Lafayette Rim Trail and is walking distance to the top-rated Glorietta Elementary School.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
Comments / 1