Early morning apartment fire in DeKalb leaves multiple families without a place to live

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says investigators are looking into an apartment fire in DeKalb that happened early Tuesday morning.

DCFR says the fire happened at 4:17 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments.

They say the fire appeared to be in a unit on the first floor and caused damage to three apartment units.

The fire has been put out and one person was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

DCFR said a total of three families, six people in total, were misplaced due to the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

