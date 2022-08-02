ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Ohio EPA Announces Grant to Help Jackson/Vinton Counties

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced today that Ohio has secured grant funding that will help launch an important project to bring clean drinking water to approximately 52 households in Vinton County.

The $799,000 grant will help fund the engineering and construction of an extension of Jackson County Water Company’s service lines into the Garrett Ridge area of Vinton County, which currently does not have access to safe, reliable drinking water.

“There is an immense need for improved water infrastructure all across this state, and my administration has put great focus on securing the resources needed to help our local communities with costly water projects,” said Governor DeWine. “I believe that no matter where you live, everyone should have easy access to clean drinking water, and this is another step toward that goal.”

In addition to the expanded service, the system upgrades also will benefit at least 127 existing households, providing improved water pressure. Approximately $452,000 of the grant will be directed toward the planning and engineering of the project and the remaining funds will support future construction costs.

The funding is being awarded through the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN). WIIN provides federal assistance to underserved communities that have no household drinking water services.

“It is a priority for Ohio EPA to leverage all available federal and state resources toward expanding community access to safe, reliable drinking water,” said Director Stevenson.

“This WIIN grant is a win for families in Vinton County, as we can now begin the design and engineering phase that will bring us one day closer to having drinking water services extended to these families.”

“Every American should have access to clean, dependable drinking water, but many communities do not have the resources to expand water service on their own,” said U.S. EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. “With assistance from EPA programs like Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation, communities have an opportunity to build a healthier, more secure future for their residents.”

Today’s announcement is part of Governor DeWine’s overall work to reduce or eliminate the financial burden associated with critical water infrastructure needs. Last year, he worked with the Ohio General Assembly to invest $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act into water infrastructure projects in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. A core component of Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative also puts focus on helping local communities with costly water infrastructure needs.

Comments / 1

Related
meigsindypress.com

July 2022 Meigs Grand Jury Returns Indictments

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on July 13, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned twenty-two indictments. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. Christopher Caldwell, 40, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, was indicted for...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
Vinton County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Jackson County, OH
Government
County
Jackson County, OH
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
KENTUCKY STATE
Portsmouth Daily Times

Commissioners on trick-or-treat, dogs and jail

PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County Commissioners met on Thursday to discuss a packed agenda and to hear citizen concerns regarding various community development projects. Commissioners expressed at the top of the meeting that several residents had reached out to inquire about trick-or-treat times for the county. “This is likely the most important...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Deputies to Participate in High Visibility Enforcement Campaign this Weekend

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Deputies will be participating in an enforcement campaign focusing on traffic safety. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, his office will be conducting a High Visibility Enforcement campaign this upcoming weekend. This campaign is part of the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program Grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. High Visibility Enforcement is a universal traffic safety approach designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. The goal is to reduce fatal crashes in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

“Cheshire, Ohio” Virtual Screening and “question-and-answer” with Director Eve Morgenstern

“A gun-toting 83-year-old woman refuses to sell her house to the power plant next door. But despite her refusal, the plant has moved ahead with their 20-million-dollar deal to buy out most of Cheshire and bulldoze all the homes. What happened in this Ohio River town overrun by one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the world? A story of money, power, and the increasingly difficult choices we face surrounding coal and the environment, ‘Cheshire, Ohio’ makes us think twice about home.”
CHESHIRE, OH
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Water Services#Water Projects#Ohio Epa#Wiin
Portsmouth Times

Organized & Major Crimes Task Force assists the Ohio Adult Authority and U.S. Marshals

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless announce that on August 2nd, 2022, at approximately 12:00hrs, Agents with the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force assisted the United States Marshal Service and Ohio Adult Parole Authority in serving an arrest warrant on a parolee at the Rodeway Inn in Rosemount, Ohio.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
ocj.com

Ohio farm custom rates for 2022

By Barry Ward, Leader, Production Business Management, Ohio State University Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources; John Barker, Extension Educator Agriculture/Amos Program, Ohio State University Extension Knox County and Eric Richer, Extension Educator Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension Fulton County. Farming is a complex business and many Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
112
Followers
39
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy