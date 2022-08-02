Vehicle-pedestrian accident closes westbound I-470, one taken to hospital

Read on www.wibw.com
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
1 dead in single vehicle crash near Van Brunt, 31st Street
Police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
Kan. driver cited after excavator strikes underside of viaduct
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas man avoided injury after an accident just before 8a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. An excavator on a trailer being pulled by a Kenworth truck and driven by Kim Rader, Atchison, was eastbound on Main Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The excavator struck the underside of...
Car running red light t-boned in deadly KCMO crash, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver is dead after police say they ran a red light before getting t-boned and ejected Tuesday night in Kansas City. Police and emergency crews responded at 9:50 p.m. to Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Boulevard in reference to a rollover crash. An investigation revealed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed, when it ran the red light at Linwood and was t-boned by a gold Toyota Avalon that had a green light while traveling westbound.
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
SW 1st, SW Topeka Blvd. to close as crews inspect Polk-Quincy bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews will close SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. as they inspect the infrastructure of the bridge along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The City of Topeka says at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Wildcat Construction will intermittently close lanes on both SW 1st St. and SW Topeka Blvd. under the I-70 bridges for precautionary evaluations of key points for the bridge’s structure.
Man in serious condition after shooting near Wyandotte Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Portion of eastbound Bluemont Ave to be closed Thurs. from 7am - 7pm
The City of Manhattan has announced that eastbound traffic on Bluemont Avenue will be diverted from 7am to 7pm Thursday. Bluemont Avenue will be closed at the southside of the intersection with North Manhattan Avenue for installation of a new storm sewer in the area. Eastbound traffic on Anderson/Bluemont Avenue...
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
Two-car injury accident reported in Hoyt
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car injury accident on U.S. Hwy 75 in Hoyt on Monday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident on 110th Rd. was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials say a northbound Buick Enclave collided with a westbound Subaru Outback. The two occupants of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru were all transported to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS.
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer. The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Water main break closes lanes of Crest Dr.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed lanes of Crest Dr. in Topeka. The City of Topeka says a water main has broken at the intersection of SW 17th Terr. and Crest Dr. and closure of the southbound lanes onto Crest is needed. The City noted that...
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for nonviolent crimes earlier in the week was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called...
