Read on thebullamarillo.com
Related
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Waggin’ Wednesdays! Wet Noses to Win Your Heart!
Welcome to Waggin' Wednesdays! This is a special partnership with 101.9 The Bull and the Amarillo SPCA that's designed to help match some very special animals to their purr-fect forever homes!. We'll have a different special adoptee featured every week, so make sure you bookmark this page and come back...
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen
Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0