Hereford, TX

101.9 The Bull

This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood

I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
CANYON, TX
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC

If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
