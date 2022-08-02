Tuesday Morning: More downpours this week will elevate localized flooding concerns

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/3 Wednesday forecast
Alert: Red Alert Thursday because it will feel like 95-105. Yellow Alert Friday because it will feel like 95+.Advisories: Heat Advisory Thursday into Friday because it will feel like 95-105. Forecast: Today will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s inland. Expect clear skies tonight as we watch the humidity creep back up. Temps will only fall into the 70s. As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Thunderstorms, record-breaking heat and 60 mph wind gusts stoke McKinney Fire
"When things get going like that on a fire, it gets really difficult."
Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US
The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
Storms continue today
The rain and thunderstorms continue again throughout today. “After widespread rain, Monday afternoon, expect much of the same Tuesday. With abundant tropical moisture overhead, some storms could be heavy at times.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day as heat and humidity return
Forecast: hot, hot, hot! We have a red alert through tomorrow for the oppressive heat and humidity. A Heat Advisory continues into Friday for peak heat indices of 95-100 (even up to 105 inland).Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Expect a good amount of sunshine with a slim chance of some isolated pop-ups, mainly this evening. After a lingering spotty shower/storm before midnight, tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.As for tomorrow, it'll be another hot and humid day, although with more clouds temps will be a few degrees lower, in the upper 80s and low 90s. It'll be another dry start before a better chance of some showers/storms later in the day.Looking Ahead: The weekend looks to remain a bit unsettled as a front hangs out and dissipates nearby. It stays very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with a continued hit or miss shower/storm risk.
natureworldnews.com
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Dangerous US heat will continue as storms set for Plains, mid-Atlantic
Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. Some of the hottest cities will include...
Comments / 0