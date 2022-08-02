Read on www.wavy.com
Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
‘Granby Street’: Song for local journalist killed in shooting gets national recognition
Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins became the headline when a gunman opened fire outside a Granby St. nightclub back in March.
Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board hosting on-site hiring event
Posts HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is hosting an on-site hiring event. The hiring event is set for August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, located at 300 Medical Drive in Hampton behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Officials say they are looking to […]
Military Circle Mall closing at end of 2022, set to be demolished ahead of redevelopment
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
USS Fort Lauderdale arrives at homeport in Norfolk
Newly-commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrived at its homeport Naval Station Norfolk on August 4.
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. VB search warrant names hotel, lists...
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid
It's been about six months since Paxlovid has been on the market following FDA approval last December. The anti-viral pills require a prescription and need to be started within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other items seized after child’s death
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. VB search warrant names hotel, lists pills, other …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. Military Circle Mall closing at end...
Amazon opens new facility in Chesapeake
Amazon announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Inbound Cross Dock Fulfillment Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The 640,000-square-foot processing center in the city of Chesapeake will create 1,000 full and part-time jobs.
Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage
Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
Oscar Smith looks to add third straight title
Oscar Smith High School looks to go for their third straight football state championship.
Virginia Beach Taco Festival rescheduled for August
According to the events Facebook page, the festival will take place on August 20 and 21 at the Shack on 8th Street.
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; VB judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Father releases statement after 2-year-old daughter found dead at VB hotel
10 On Your Side has acquired new documents identifying the 2-year-old girl found dead inside a Virginia Beach hotel earlier this week.
