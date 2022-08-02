ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Newport News Shipbuilding holds virtual hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is looking to hire hundreds of fitters, welders and more through their virtual hiring event. The statewide virtual recruitment will take place Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include:. Blasters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth hosting free school supply giveaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is hosting an upcoming school supply giveaway. With the upcoming school year just around the corner, Portsmouth is set to host a free school supply giveaway set for Saturday, August 27. The event is part of the city’s “Back to School End of Summer Bash” at Portsmouth City Park from […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Harvey
WAVY News 10

Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. VB search warrant names hotel, lists...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton University#University President#College#Black University#U S Army
WAVY News 10

Amazon opens new facility in Chesapeake

Amazon announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art Inbound Cross Dock Fulfillment Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The 640,000-square-foot processing center in the city of Chesapeake will create 1,000 full and part-time jobs.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy