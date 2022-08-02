ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Net Flows Suggest ‘Bullish’ Crypto Market Momentum: Bank of America

By Stephan Roth
decrypt.co
 3 days ago
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Momentum#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Bank Of America#Global Cryptocurrencies#Digital Assets#Hodl#The Federal Reserve#Ethereum#Ftx#Ftt
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Has Jumped Since Cathie Wood Sold. Is It a Buy?

Coinbase (COIN) - Get Coinbase Global Inc Report stock exploded on Thursday as the crypto specialist reported it would partner with the gigantic asset manager BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock Inc. Report. The shares leaped 44% in early trading and have since settled back, up about 10% and approaching $89.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Fanatic Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO

Saylor will stay on as executive chairman and says the move will allow him to double down on the company's "Bitcoin acquisition strategy." Cloud software company MicroStrategy today announced that Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin advocate who has served as the company's chief executive officer since 1989, will step down as CEO and transition to a new role of executive chairman.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Essent: Q2 Earnings Insights

Essent Gr ESNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Essent beat estimated earnings by 43.05%, reporting an EPS of $2.16 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

