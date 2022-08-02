ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Hoppus says “no news to share” amidst rumours of Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink-182

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Blink-182 Reunion NOT Possible Right Now, Mark Hoppus Confirms

Mark Hoppus set the record straight about the rumored Blink-182 reunion. Since Hoppus' recovery from cancer, fans have been waiting for him and Blink-182 members to perform together again. The talks intensified when Tom DeLonge's potential comeback emerged. However, Hoppus himself addressed the talks and revealed that there is actually...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Funko Celebrates Blink-182's 30th-Anniversary With Three-Figure Set

Blink-182, the iconic punk rock band that emerged out of SoCal in 1992 with immortal tracks such as “All the Small Things,” is turning 30 this year. To celebrate the occasion, Funko is crafting a special-edition Pop! set featuring the original band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Tom DeLonge Blink-182 Return NOT HAPPENING, Mark Hoppus Confirms

Attention, Blink-182 fans, the much-awaited comeback that everyone is looking forward to might not actually be coming true after all. After rumors emerged in the past few days that Tom DeLonge would be returning to the band after a rare social media update, someone from the band has finally shed light on the issue.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources

Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Blink 182#Nme
HipHopDX.com

Ne-Yo Responds To Wife Crystal Smith's Cheating Allegations

Ne-Yo has responded to cheating claims made by his wife Crystal Smith, which arrive just four months after the couple renewed their wedding vows. On Sunday (July 31), just hours after Smith aired him out for allegedly sleeping with women who “sell their bodies,” Ne-Yo tweeted his desire to keep their marital issues quiet.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Former Disney World Cast Member Strongly Urges People Not To Post Videos Online

A former cast member at Disney World is begging people to stop posting videos of the characters online. Now a Walt Disney World Resort travel agent, a woman named Jill, also known as @disney_beignet on TikTok, is speaking out about poor guest behavior at the parks, which has since resulted in one person hospitalized, three arrested, and two families banned from the Parks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy