ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Becky Hill hits back at criticism over her outfit at Euro Women’s 2022 final

By Tom Skinner
NME
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She wouldn't have gone to court if she was!' Nicola McLean hits back at claims her pal Rebekah Vardy is 'broke' after losing her £3million libel case to Coleen Rooney

Nicola McLean has hit back at claims that her pal Rebekah Vardy is 'broke' following the outcome of the Wagatha Christie trial. Rebekah's reputation has been left in tatters after losing her £3million libel case to Coleen Rooney on Friday. And reality star Nicola, 40, continued to show her...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Christina Aguilera to begin UK tour in Scarborough

Christina Aguilera will kick off her UK tour in Scarborough later in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 fans. The multi Grammy award-winning singer will perform at the Yorkshire resort's Open Air Theatre, ahead of shows in London, Liverpool and Brighton. She is the latest in a growing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'

Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Becky Hill
BBC

Tim Westwood: BBC launches inquiry into response to claims against DJ

An independent inquiry led by a barrister is to be launched by the BBC into what it knew about the conduct of former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood. The corporation previously acknowledged six complaints about bullying and sexual misconduct, which the DJ denies. Independent director Sir Nicholas Serota said new...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Girls’ Generation drop nostalgic teaser for comeback single ‘Forever 1’

Girls’ Generation have unveiled the first music video teaser for their highly anticiapted comeback single, ‘Forever 1’. On August 4 at midnight KST, South Korean music label SM Entertainment shared on its official YouTube channel the first teaser for ‘Forever 1’, the title track off the veteran group’s comeback album of the same name.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outfit#Womens#Role Models#Euro Women#Bbc News#Shit
NME

Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend

Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Elbow and Easy Life announced for Glastonbury’s Pilton Party

Elbow and Easy Life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party. Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer. Every September,...
MUSIC
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest

Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
WORLD
NME

Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more

A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thebrag.com

Mall Grab announces huge Australian album tour

One of the biggest names in today’s dance music is heading home. Globetrotting producer Mall Grab is coming back to Australia for a huge headline tour at the end of this year. Born in Newcastle and now based in London, Mall Grab, real name Jordan Alexander, has risen to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy