Becky Hill hits back at criticism over her outfit at Euro Women’s 2022 final

Spice Girls fans criticise Geri for hugging Nadine Dorries at Euro final: “She really slammed it to the left”
Spice Girls fans have expressed their disappointment after Geri Halliwell was pictured hugging Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries at the Euro 2022 final. It comes after the Tory MP posted a picture showing Halliwell with her arms around Dorries in celebration after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. “Girl...
'She wouldn't have gone to court if she was!' Nicola McLean hits back at claims her pal Rebekah Vardy is 'broke' after losing her £3million libel case to Coleen Rooney
Nicola McLean has hit back at claims that her pal Rebekah Vardy is 'broke' following the outcome of the Wagatha Christie trial. Rebekah's reputation has been left in tatters after losing her £3million libel case to Coleen Rooney on Friday. And reality star Nicola, 40, continued to show her...
Christina Aguilera to begin UK tour in Scarborough
Christina Aguilera will kick off her UK tour in Scarborough later in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 fans. The multi Grammy award-winning singer will perform at the Yorkshire resort's Open Air Theatre, ahead of shows in London, Liverpool and Brighton. She is the latest in a growing...
Hundreds line streets for funeral of veteran BBC presenter Harry Gration after his death aged 71: Cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird join mourners as family pay tribute saying 'we are honoured he was part of our lives'
Hundreds lined the streets for the funeral of veteran TV presenter Harry Gration this morning, after the father-of-six died suddenly on June 24, aged 71. Family, colleagues and friends including cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird have been paying their respects to the late BBC star, with crowds of mourners gathering outside the front of York Minster in York well before the thanksgiving service was due to start at 11.30am.
Tim Westwood: BBC launches inquiry into response to claims against DJ
An independent inquiry led by a barrister is to be launched by the BBC into what it knew about the conduct of former Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood. The corporation previously acknowledged six complaints about bullying and sexual misconduct, which the DJ denies. Independent director Sir Nicholas Serota said new...
The Vardy Effect: Going to court to deny something a rock could see is true
Rebekah Vardy probably isn’t buzzing at the ruling, a character assassination that has left her well and truly stung by libel
EXCLUSIVE 'It's been a long road from Sligo to Wembley!': Louis Walsh reflects on Westlife's 24-year career after his 'horrendous' early years with the band
Louis Walsh has reflected on Westlife's incredible 20-year career that has culminated in them selling out Wembley Stadium. The Irish boyband have packed out the venue on their The Wild Dreams tour - which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Now...
Girls’ Generation drop nostalgic teaser for comeback single ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have unveiled the first music video teaser for their highly anticiapted comeback single, ‘Forever 1’. On August 4 at midnight KST, South Korean music label SM Entertainment shared on its official YouTube channel the first teaser for ‘Forever 1’, the title track off the veteran group’s comeback album of the same name.
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Elbow and Easy Life announced for Glastonbury’s Pilton Party
Elbow and Easy Life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party. Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer. Every September,...
Eurovision 2023: Cardiff out of race for song contest
Cardiff has dropped out of the running to host Eurovision in 2023. Officials said staging the song contest would have meant cancelling a "significant number" of other events next spring. In a joint statement Cardiff council, the Welsh government, and the Principality Stadium said it would not be possible for...
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
Mall Grab announces huge Australian album tour
One of the biggest names in today’s dance music is heading home. Globetrotting producer Mall Grab is coming back to Australia for a huge headline tour at the end of this year. Born in Newcastle and now based in London, Mall Grab, real name Jordan Alexander, has risen to...
Sydney Morning Herald slips up on shape of water ‘nonsense’ | Weekly Beast
Sunday Life story about the health benefits of ‘structured water’ is withdrawn over conflict of interest. Plus: the Tele’s true love
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
