National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
Suffolk pursuit ends with arrest in North Carolina
Krys Karyshyn is now in custody in North Carolina.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
VDH reports shift in flu season: 'We've seen strange activity'
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a shift in flu season this year, with case counts jumping through the late spring and summer.
Area school systems struggle to fill hundreds of open bus driver positions
In 2021, a lack of drivers meant some students spent up to 90 minutes on a bus getting to school each morning. It also forced schools to adjust the start time of classes.
Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy. However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on […]
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
Youngkin discusses budget, COVID-19, and inflation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
Virginia Extends Extra SNAP Benefits Through August 2022--Here's When You'll Receive Them
(Nejron Photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia has been approved to distribute emergency allotment SNAP benefits in August 2022. Approximately 445,000 Virginia households will receive extra food stamp benefits through P-SNAP in August.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
How Virginia residents can apply for energy assistance payments
Some Virginia residents are now eligible to receive money to help pay for cooling as the Summer heat burns on.
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer.
fox5dc.com
Virginia school districts scramble to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Parents are concerned because we are now less than a month away from the first day of school, and many districts in the area are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies. "It's also worrying because we just came out of the pandemic. And these are kids who...
Virginia joining nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Jason Miyares says Virginia is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
Virginia Business
Va. Credit Union loses bid to expand membership
SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
