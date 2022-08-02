ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming advisory issued for section of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming and wading advisory in a section of the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday afternoon. City officials said recent testing shows bacteria levels between Starfish Road and Rockbridge Road do not meet state water quality standards. Therefore, they're asking people not to swim or wade in this area until further notice.
Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy. However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on […]
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia

(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley

The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
Va. Credit Union loses bid to expand membership

SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
