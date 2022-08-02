See how much these 10 Great Kills homes sold for this year

Read on www.silive.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
Where is the cheapest gas on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National gas prices have fallen for seven consecutive weeks, and Staten Islanders are reaping the benefits. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.16, which was 14 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 98 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Potato shortage spurs spud rationing and price spikes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To the New York City deli owner and chef, a sourcing situation in the supply chain is no small potatoes. Indeed, a tuber shortage in the United States has prompted massive price spikes and rationing among some wholesalers. Spud sparseness became evident to purveyors shopping...
bkreader.com
A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners
Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
midislandtimes.com
Local business closes after 50 years in community
Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
NEW YORK, NY – On Tuesday, FDNY Marine 3, Marine 9 along with Engine 321...
fox5ny.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in NYC
NEW YORK - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. As you would expect, things are even worse in New York City compared to most of the country. According to Out of Reach, in no state,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Norma D’Arrigo dies at 94. She raised millions for a dozen Staten Island organizations.
Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a tireless community leader whose generosity helped a dozen Staten Island organizations thrive, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan. With her husband, the late Surrogate Judge Charles D’Arrigo, she was a steady supporter of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: After a 3-year hiatus, On Your Mark hosts fabulous luau at the Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Aloha! For this week’s Best Dressed, featured are photos from On Your Mark’s Luau on July 6 at LiGreci’s Staaten. Respite and Residential Departments welcomed guests to their first in-person party since 2019. The On Your Mark individuals and staff delighted in...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Yard is a must see,’ Pleasant Plains, $1.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This Pleasant Plains home, built in 1950, has a “yard [that] is a must see” according to the listing on SILive.com. According to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com, this two-family home has property over-looking Mt. Loretto Unique Area, and is selling for $1,275,000.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
Air quality alert issued as temperatures soar on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City Thursday as oppressively-hot temperatures scorch the five boroughs. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC, since outdoor air is expected...
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Comments / 0