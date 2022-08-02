ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

See how much these 10 Great Kills homes sold for this year

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Where is the cheapest gas on Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National gas prices have fallen for seven consecutive weeks, and Staten Islanders are reaping the benefits. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.16, which was 14 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 98 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Eater

Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Business
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Real Estate
bkreader.com

A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners

Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
BROOKLYN, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Great Kills#Castleton Corners#Rosebank#Daleham St#Troy St#Monticello Terrace#Grandview Terrace#Buffalo St
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Staten Island Advance

Norma D’Arrigo dies at 94. She raised millions for a dozen Staten Island organizations.

Norma D’Arrigo, 94, of Emerson Hill, a tireless community leader whose generosity helped a dozen Staten Island organizations thrive, died Thursday morning in New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Manhattan. With her husband, the late Surrogate Judge Charles D’Arrigo, she was a steady supporter of Snug Harbor Cultural Center and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy