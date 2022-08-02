School Board candidates raising funds for race

SARASOTA — Six candidates are competing for three open seats for the Sarasota County School Board election on Aug. 23 — and Lauren Kurnov is leading the way as far as monetary contributions.

Kurnov is running for District 4, held by Shirley Brown who will be retiring at the end of the year. She currently has raised $202,431, $5,058 in-kind services and $182,150 total expenditures.

Alice White, retired educator and North Port City commissioner, is a supporter of Kurnov.

“I believe Lauren Kurnov is the best candidate for the District 4 School Board seat,” White said. “Besides being a product herself of the Sarasota County Schools having attended Pine View, her sincere commitment to being a true advocate for the schools can be readily seen in the professional path she has chosen.”

A treasury report from the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website, states that Kurnov has spent nearly $76,000 on direct mail advertisements and more than $29,000 in digital advertising.

Kurnov’s opponent, Robyn A. Marinelli, has raised $70,575, $1,593 in-kind services and $31,686 total expenditures. Marinelli’s has spent $17,000 in digital advertising, mailers and postage.

Her supporters include $1,000 donations from political committee Buchanan for Florida and Benderson Development Inc.

Dawnyelle Singleton is challenging Bridget Ziegler, who seeks another term as the board member represnting District 1. Singleton has raised $121,451, in monetary donations, $572.44 in-kind services, and has listed $74,558 in expenditures.

Singleton’s supporters include attorney Wendy Cox of Nokomis, and Bright Wilkins Investment Alliance in Sarasota, each donating $500. The treasury report shows Singleton has spent about $44,000 on digital advertising, direct mail and telephone outreach.

Ziegler has raised $130,657, $196 in-kind contributions. Her supporters political committees Sun Coast Alliance and Fight for Florida, each contributing $1,000 to her campaign. The treasury report shows that she has spent $36,000 on social media advertisements, email marketing, print mailers and campaign signs.

Nora Cietek is running against Timothy Enos for the District 5 seat. Cietek has raised $88,288 plus $47 for in-kind services.

Her supporters include Amy Falk Weinberger and local nonprofit Protecting Our Students, each contributing $1,000. The treasury report shows that Cietek has spent more than $14,000 on advertising, yard signs, software and postage.

Enos has raised $60,549.32 in monetary donations, $0 in-kind services and $49,228.81 in total expenditures. His supporters include Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, who donated $500 to the campaign and retired Sarasota County Sheriff’s office colonel Steve Burns, who donated $260 to the campaign.

“My endorsement of Tim Enos comes from several years of working with him,” Hoffman said. “I have witnessed Tim’s passion for teaching, coaching, and protecting our kids for more than 30 years. He knows our kids, teachers, and schools and what they all need to succeed. ... I have heard people describe Tim as ‘just a cop,’ but he is much more than that, which is why I support him.”

Enos has spent more than more than $38,000 on campaign signs, mailers, print and postage.