Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars recap the Seminole Showcase weekend, QB recruiting

WATCH: Deuce Spann on developing at wide receiver and making big plays
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Deuce Spann, who began his collegiate career playing quarterback, spoke on the transition to his current position over the past couple years. He also discussed turning in big plays during preseason practice. The complete video interview is below:
FSU 2024 QB commitment Luke Kromenhoek talks return to campus for Seminole Showcase
TALLAHASSEE — Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School product Luke Kromenhoek made yet another appearance on campus at Florida State on Saturday. The lone FSU quarterback commit in the 2024 class arrived for the Seminole Showcase event to partake in different activities and work out in a camp setting with other recruits, while being guided by FSU coaches.
Sights, sounds: FSU practice, August 4
After taking Wednesday off, Florida State Seminoles football made its way back out to the practice field for day seven of its preseason camp. The Seminoles are hard at work ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, having thrown on full pads for the first time on Tuesday in anticipation of its first scrimmage this Saturday.
Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster
The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.
Noles News: Seminoles preseason camp underway, soccer ranked No. 1
On the latest episode of our Florida State of Recruiting podcast, The Three Stars recap the last week of FSU football recruiting, from the Noles’ three new commits to the Seminole Showcase recruiting event. For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where...
Sights, sounds: FSU football’s first day in pads
Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field once more on Tuesday, with just over three weeks until its season-opening debut vs. the Duquesne Dukes. It was Florida State’s first day in pads, a chance for FSU to further establish the level of physicality needed when the 2022 season kicks off.
Coveted offensive tackle schedules official visit to Florida State
Will Alex Atkins bring another top offensive lineman to Tallahassee?
Ja'Bril Rawls goes into detail on decision to commit to Florida State
It all came together during a phone call with head coach Mike Norvell.
Fall Camp Updates and Malik Feaster Film Breakdown
The past week has been a busy one for the Florida State Seminoles. A recruiting showcase resulted in the commitment of two defensive backs in 2023 Jabril Rawls and transfer Malik Feaster, ground was gained with top-level targets like linebacker Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams, and football officially kicked off with the start of fall camp.
Interview: Head coach Mike Norvell talks first day in pads
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has been a fan of what he’s seen early on in fall camp from his team. A sentiment that’s been echoed since camp kicked off is that when the Seminoles threw on full pads, it would separate true progress from the incremental. Not only does the game obviously get more physical and faster, but it also affects a player’s movement, how they carry their weight, and fatigue as the day goes on.
famuathletics.com
RAC Boys 2.0 Set Big Expectations for 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Jelani Berassa is entering year five with the Florida A&M football team alongside quite a few athletes in his position group. The wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator recalls Xavier Smith's arrival as a non-scholarship walk-on and David Manigo's reserved demeanor. Berassa can also recount those early one-on-one conversations with Jah'Marae Sheread where the two discussed future aspirations.
WCTV
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
WCTV
Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Tallahassee that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
floridapolitics.com
Women’s group endorses slate of Tallahassee candidates
The candidates said they are focused on LGBTQ issues and abortion rights. Several Tallahassee candidates are among dozens of Democrats the Florida National Organization for Women political committee is endorsing. The group is backing Marie Rattigan for House District 8, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier for Mayor, Adner Marcelin for...
WCTV
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
World War II veteran of Valdosta laid to rest in Tallahassee
From family members to veterans and people in the community Monday was filled with honor.
floridapolitics.com
John Dailey complaint accuses opponent Kristin Dozier of coordinating with ‘dark money’ groups
The Mayor accused his opponent of having 'a clear and consistent pattern of unethical and potentially illegal behavior.'. With less than three weeks before the Primary Election, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey filed complaints with the Florida Elections Commission accusing his opponent, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, of “shady and improper tactics” in coordination with “dark money” political committees.
