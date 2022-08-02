Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars recap the Seminole Showcase weekend, QB recruiting

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has been a fan of what he’s seen early on in fall camp from his team. A sentiment that’s been echoed since camp kicked off is that when the Seminoles threw on full pads, it would separate true progress from the incremental. Not only does the game obviously get more physical and faster, but it also affects a player’s movement, how they carry their weight, and fatigue as the day goes on.

