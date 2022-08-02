ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars recap the Seminole Showcase weekend, QB recruiting

By TimScribble
Tomahawk Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.tomahawknation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: FSU practice, August 4

After taking Wednesday off, Florida State Seminoles football made its way back out to the practice field for day seven of its preseason camp. The Seminoles are hard at work ahead of the 2022 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes, having thrown on full pads for the first time on Tuesday in anticipation of its first scrimmage this Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Seminole, FL
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Seminoles preseason camp underway, soccer ranked No. 1

On the latest episode of our Florida State of Recruiting podcast, The Three Stars recap the last week of FSU football recruiting, from the Noles’ three new commits to the Seminole Showcase recruiting event. For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where...
Tomahawk Nation

Sights, sounds: FSU football’s first day in pads

Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field once more on Tuesday, with just over three weeks until its season-opening debut vs. the Duquesne Dukes. It was Florida State’s first day in pads, a chance for FSU to further establish the level of physicality needed when the 2022 season kicks off.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stout
247Sports

Fall Camp Updates and Malik Feaster Film Breakdown

The past week has been a busy one for the Florida State Seminoles. A recruiting showcase resulted in the commitment of two defensive backs in 2023 Jabril Rawls and transfer Malik Feaster, ground was gained with top-level targets like linebacker Blake Nichelson and Hykeem Williams, and football officially kicked off with the start of fall camp.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interview: Head coach Mike Norvell talks first day in pads

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has been a fan of what he’s seen early on in fall camp from his team. A sentiment that’s been echoed since camp kicked off is that when the Seminoles threw on full pads, it would separate true progress from the incremental. Not only does the game obviously get more physical and faster, but it also affects a player’s movement, how they carry their weight, and fatigue as the day goes on.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

RAC Boys 2.0 Set Big Expectations for 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Jelani Berassa is entering year five with the Florida A&M football team alongside quite a few athletes in his position group. The wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator recalls Xavier Smith's arrival as a non-scholarship walk-on and David Manigo's reserved demeanor. Berassa can also recount those early one-on-one conversations with Jah'Marae Sheread where the two discussed future aspirations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Blue Chip#Seminoles#American Football#College Football#Signees#Qb
WCTV

Tallahassee local businesses make Florida’s ‘Top 10′ list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several local businesses in Tallahassee earning “Top 10″ honors for their size coming from “Florida Trend Magazine.”. Tallahassee had two of the best large businesses, two of the best medium businesses and six of the best small businesses in the state. The rankings break down by number of employees working for the company.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees

Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
floridapolitics.com

Women’s group endorses slate of Tallahassee candidates

The candidates said they are focused on LGBTQ issues and abortion rights. Several Tallahassee candidates are among dozens of Democrats the Florida National Organization for Women political committee is endorsing. The group is backing Marie Rattigan for House District 8, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier for Mayor, Adner Marcelin for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

John Dailey complaint accuses opponent Kristin Dozier of coordinating with ‘dark money’ groups

The Mayor accused his opponent of having 'a clear and consistent pattern of unethical and potentially illegal behavior.'. With less than three weeks before the Primary Election, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey filed complaints with the Florida Elections Commission accusing his opponent, Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, of “shady and improper tactics” in coordination with “dark money” political committees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy