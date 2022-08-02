KC may hit 100° for the second time this summer

Read on www.kmbc.com
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
KMBC.com
Hot and humid for the next several days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is hot and humid for the next few days, with highs reaching the mid-90s this weekend. Things are mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 70 in areas around the metro. Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s and heat...
KMBC.com
Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 90s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s overnight. With clearing skies, temperatures will climb into the low 90s. It'll be hotter Friday and into the weekend before temps moderate next week.
KMBC.com
Dangerous heat continues through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The dangerous heat is set to continue into Wednesday. Tuesday evening is mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with hot and humid skies with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index levels may be above 105.
KMBC.com
High heat continues Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: IMPACT DAY Heat advisory south of KC until 7 PM. Scattered showers and storms starting this morning getting stronger later this afternoon south and east of KC. Damaging wind & hail main severe weather threats. High 92, Heat index 103° Wind SW 15 g25 mph.
kansascitymag.com
Surprise tornados ravaged the Kansas City area this summer—here’s what it all means
Around 1 am on a Wednesday in early June, large swaths of south KC were awakened by phone notifications and screeching sirens. The forecast had called for a dark and stormy night, but a tornado warning came seemingly out of nowhere. It was no false alarm, as a storm caused damage from Marysville to Leawood, where a tornado skirted 95th Street.
kshb.com
The temperatures will heat back up the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 71°. Thursday: Increasing sunshine in the morning. Staying warm and a little humid. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°. Friday: Sunny, warmer and staying a bit...
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots
Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water.
Kansas cancels concert at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs
Kansas and Azura Amphitheater can't find a date to reschedule a concert. The band postponed in July because of COVID-19 and now canceled.
KMBC.com
Kansas City's professional bull riding team is set to make its debut
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Outlaws will be in town this weekend at the T-Mobile Center. If you aren't sure who they are, you aren't alone. The Kansas City Outlaws is a pro bull riding team. This is their inaugural season and Kansas City is one of...
KMBC.com
Rolling through the years: People are embracing the fun at Winnwood Skate Center’s Adult Night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What has two legs, eight wheels and a lifetime of experience? An adult on roller skates. For all that was lost in the pandemic, many gained new skills. Ciara Chinyere is in her 30s and started roller skating as something to do during stay-at-home orders in the early portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her passion for skating just barely surpassed her skill level.
Royals giving away supplies for KC-area teachers for 24 hours
The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities asked teachers to share Amazon wishlists for a chance to win $100 worth of school supplies.
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Crew rips roof off wrong Kansas home, then takes off
A roof repair company was ripping shingles from the top of his home — but he hadn’t called for a new roof to be installed.
Found: 11-year-old safe after leaving Northland home
Kansas City Police located a missing 11-year-old girl. She disappeared from her Northland home Tuesday night.
Kansas City siblings admit to robbing Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020
A pair of siblings from Kansas City, Missouri, admitted to robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver in 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri’s office announced.
KCTV 5
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. “They said, ‘I’m hoping you’ll tell me that this is just a really...
