Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner

Subtle, Sexy & Sporty: Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster S By Thunderbike
Custom Harley-Davidsons are quite common and this makes standing out a challenge not everyone is up for. Germany’s Thunderbike, however, isn’t one to shy away from challenges, so for its latest creation, the shop has customized a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in a subtle but striking way.
Five Reasons Why The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Is Awesome (And, Five Why It Isn’t!)
The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob (not to be confused with the Fat Boy) is what H-D calls a sports cruiser and, while it might be more on the cruiser side of that name, it is still one of the more dynamic models in the H-D line-up while still retaining classic Harley Davidson lines and attitude.
Why the Sondors Metacycle Is The Best Electric Motorcycle So Far
The increasing importance and relevance of electric drive for motorcycles is bringing a revolution to motorcycling as we know it. What it is also doing is shifting the balance of power from the major manufacturers to independent start-ups, who are driving the development of electric motorcycles in such a way that everyone else has to follow their lead.
Take A Look At This Minion Edition Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight - gallery
Love Minions and Harleys? then, we suggest you indulge in this custom one-of-a-kind Minion edition Harley-Davidson!. However, instead of getting the typical yellow treatment, the bike dons a dark blue shade with little Minion silhouettes all around. Meanwhile, the fuel tank features two Minions made to look like American H.O.G....
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
2008 Freightliner Camper For Sale Lets You Bring Your Garage On Trips
Freightliners are known for their massive semi-trailer trucks that hulk on the road. You just can't miss them when you see one on the road, especially with the fact that Optimus Prime transforms into that huge thing. But this 2008 Freightliner Coronado doesn't double as a leader of an alien...
Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car
Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
The Exhaust Note Of The Honda Hornet Will Leave You Buzzing
Last year’s EICMA was special for Honda as it took the stage to unveil the ADV350 and the special edition CBR1000RR-R. However, a key highlight was also the announcement of the Honda Hornet streetfighter, which gathered a lot of attention throughout the world. Since then, the Japanese giant has...
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
