ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

DeForest’s Fire, Police Chief offer concerns with certain sales of fireworks in village

By By Adam Lindemer
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 2 days ago

The police chief and fire chief in the village of DeForest recently expressed concerns with the certain sales of fireworks within its boundaries.

The issue was briefly discussed with the Village Board during a Committee of the Whole meeting on July 19.

Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram began the talks by saying that, “Chief was not the happiest when we approved the sale of fireworks at Pick ’n Save.”

The main concern with that stand, and those that are similar, is the very close proximity to cars and people. Depending on the day of the week, and time of day, there can be a lot of traffic in that small area of space.

“People can buy fireworks anywhere, so taking away one won’t stop them. I’m worried about the safety of the area,” Police Chief James Olson said of the stand at Pick ’n Save.

Olson didn’t have a deep concern with stands like the one next to Subway by the interstate. It has more open space and is less of a fire and safety concern.

Fire Chief Steve LeFeber, who could not attend the meeting, was said to have shared similar concerns.

There were also no concerns with stores selling fireworks indoors, like Fleet Farm and others. Olson felt those were more controlled situations.

“I’m more opposed to the temporary stands, with no fire suppression,” Olson said. “People are going to get their hands on fireworks no matter what.”

The Board was in agreement to review its firework ordinance at a future meeting.

Under current village ordinance, it is also illegal to shoot off fireworks without a permit.

River Road wetland area no longer has restrictions

A wetland area along River Road, at the intersection with Lexington Parkway, no longer has development restrictions, Village Attorney Al Reuter wrote in a memo to the Village Board.

The land is in connection with the Active Arts development.

The wetland area had not allowed anything to be built on the land or buffer area. Reuter noted that the Army Corps of Engineers determined the land to be “non-jurisdictional” and would be allowed to be filled. The board subsequently approved the affidavit of correction at its July 19 meeting, making the change.

With no more restrictions, there is now a possibility that a joint driveway on the Active Arts property could be constructed in the line of Lexington Parkway.

GEC to conduct cross connection inspections

The Board approved the authorization of contracts with General Engineering Company to conduct cross connection inspections at roughly 150 sites. The inspections are done to all industrial and commercial facilities, and multi-family residential buildings.

Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall said that these inspections are done every two years in the village, which is mandated by the DNR. While GEC sends invoices to the village for the inspections, the village in turn sends the final bill to the businesses. The process does not affect the village’s budget.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
DANE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

2 lightning strikes lead to fires in neighboring Dodge County

August 3, 2022 – Theresa, Wi – Eight fire departments responded to a call at 11:55 a.m. in Theresa on Wednesday morning as strong storms moved through Dodge and neighboring Washington Counties. A lightning strike started 300 round hay bales on fire. Then, at 12:25 p.m. a transformer...
THERESA, WI
nbc15.com

Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night has been cleared, officials indicated in an updated alert. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday saying that the road had reopened. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday...
MONONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deforest, WI
Deforest, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Madison365

“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site

Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
MADISON, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firework#Subway#The Village Board#Fleet Farm
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

School District of Beloit names new interim superintendent

BELOIT, Wis. — Just under a month before the start of the new school year, the School District of Beloit has named its new interim superintendent. At its meeting Tuesday night, the district’s school board voted 6-1 to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson to the position. In a news release, the district said Anderson has served as a superintendent for 26 years, most recently in Williams Bay and Mount Horeb.
BELOIT, WI
captimes.com

Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend

The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest Times-Tribune

DeForest, WI
69
Followers
192
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

DeForest Times-Tribune has been serving the DeForest community and surrounding communities since 1894. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at www.deforesttimes.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/deforest_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy