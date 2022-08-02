DeForest’s Fire, Police Chief offer concerns with certain sales of fireworks in village

The police chief and fire chief in the village of DeForest recently expressed concerns with the certain sales of fireworks within its boundaries.

The issue was briefly discussed with the Village Board during a Committee of the Whole meeting on July 19.

Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram began the talks by saying that, “Chief was not the happiest when we approved the sale of fireworks at Pick ’n Save.”

The main concern with that stand, and those that are similar, is the very close proximity to cars and people. Depending on the day of the week, and time of day, there can be a lot of traffic in that small area of space.

“People can buy fireworks anywhere, so taking away one won’t stop them. I’m worried about the safety of the area,” Police Chief James Olson said of the stand at Pick ’n Save.

Olson didn’t have a deep concern with stands like the one next to Subway by the interstate. It has more open space and is less of a fire and safety concern.

Fire Chief Steve LeFeber, who could not attend the meeting, was said to have shared similar concerns.

There were also no concerns with stores selling fireworks indoors, like Fleet Farm and others. Olson felt those were more controlled situations.

“I’m more opposed to the temporary stands, with no fire suppression,” Olson said. “People are going to get their hands on fireworks no matter what.”

The Board was in agreement to review its firework ordinance at a future meeting.

Under current village ordinance, it is also illegal to shoot off fireworks without a permit.

River Road wetland area no longer has restrictions

A wetland area along River Road, at the intersection with Lexington Parkway, no longer has development restrictions, Village Attorney Al Reuter wrote in a memo to the Village Board.

The land is in connection with the Active Arts development.

The wetland area had not allowed anything to be built on the land or buffer area. Reuter noted that the Army Corps of Engineers determined the land to be “non-jurisdictional” and would be allowed to be filled. The board subsequently approved the affidavit of correction at its July 19 meeting, making the change.

With no more restrictions, there is now a possibility that a joint driveway on the Active Arts property could be constructed in the line of Lexington Parkway.

GEC to conduct cross connection inspections

The Board approved the authorization of contracts with General Engineering Company to conduct cross connection inspections at roughly 150 sites. The inspections are done to all industrial and commercial facilities, and multi-family residential buildings.

Parks Supervisor and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall said that these inspections are done every two years in the village, which is mandated by the DNR. While GEC sends invoices to the village for the inspections, the village in turn sends the final bill to the businesses. The process does not affect the village’s budget.