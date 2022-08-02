High demand, inflation, supply chain issues threaten food bank operations

Read on wwmt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in Michigan
Michigan just got a little bit more green. A popular cannabis dispensary chain recently opened another location in the state. Read on to learn more. Pincanna, a popular retail cannabis dispensary chain, just celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Siblings chain themselves to machinery, protesting Calhoun Co. gas line
Michigan Gas Utilities says they have the legal right to place the gas line. The property owners say, there's a difference between legal and morale justification.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I feel like we're being harassed': Eastown business owners say discrimination forced them to shut down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of Eastown Hookah Lounge in Grand Rapids closed their doors and moved out of the building at the corner of Wealthy and Lake and Norwood Ave on July 29. After taking over the business just 14 months ago, they say shutting down was not their choice.
Fox17
Paw Paw man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man suspected of deliberately setting fire to a Planned Parenthood location in Kalamazoo late last month has been charged. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 25-year-old Paw Paw resident Joshua Brereton broke through a fence on July 31 and lit the bushes outside the structure with combustible fuel and tossed a flaming log onto the roof.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cannabis company under new leadership
A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company added new members to its leadership team. Fluresh this week said it made several new leadership appointments as part of its revamped community-focused direction. The new team includes:. Brandon Kanitz, CEO. Scott Asiala, president. Shoran Williams, general counsel and chief regulatory officer. Jacob Fein, CFO.
UPMATTERS
Lower Michigan woman with delivery of meth and Adderall in the Copper Country
MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old Dodgeville, Michigan woman on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony. This arrest is in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state. Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support. Custodial parents are...
WWMT
Charter customers experience 911 dispatch service interruptions in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo County Charter Communications customers were unable to get through to 9-1-1 emergency services Wednesday due to, what the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch authority confirmed was, a service outage. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says some Charter customers had reportedly been unable to contact...
Fox17
100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Michigan city ranked No. 1 best, most affordable place to retire in US
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A city in Northern Michigan has just been listed number one in a ranking of the 10 best and most affordable places to retire in the United States. Realtor.com puts Traverse City at the top of the best places people should consider when looking to live out their golden years “without draining their savings.”
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, Aug 2
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,692,485 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,534. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 20,173 new cases and 106 deaths on August 2. The average daily...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
Allegan, Michigan Has a Gorgeous Victorian-Style House For Sale
I love coming across gorgeous Victorian-style homes for sale. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love my house and I'm not looking to leave anytime soon, but there is something so satisfying in looking at all the pictures of the inside and outside of these old-school homes. And this Allegan, Michigan home for sale is a real treat.
Michigan reports 20,173 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 2,882 per day.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Midwest Governors Promote ‘Electric Route 66’ Around Lake Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a collaboration with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100...
Comments / 0