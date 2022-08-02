Read on 983thesnake.com
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest screening technology is being used at the Twin Falls airport to check luggage onto commercial airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration installed an X-ray machine to scan checked baggage without agents having to inspect it manually. The new CT-80 X-ray went into service on July 15, and is located right behind the ticket counter and feed right to TSA agents for screening. The scanner creates a 3 dimensional image of the baggage and is programed to detect potential threats.“TSA at TWF never lost sight of its fundamental transportation security mission, whether we carried out our responsibilities with the assistance of technology or did so manually. The addition of the CT-80 X-ray unit represents another major milestone in security operations at TWF,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in a prepared statement. “This new, high-capacity upgrade will ensure that TSA’s screening operations are efficient while delivering the highest level of security.” The new scanner can handle more than 300 bags an hour.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Longtime city councilman Shawn Barigar has stepped down from his position to seek an open economic development job with the City of Twin Falls. During the City Council Meeting on Monday, Barigar submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately after the meeting, with his intention of seeking the open position of Economic Development Director. Barigar said in his resignation letter to the city there would have been a legal conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. He went on to say, "I am increadibly humbled and honored to have served on the Twin Falls City Council for more than 14 years. Thank you to the citizens of Twin Falls, to the current and past Council members, to the current and past City staff, and most importantly to my family for the support you've offered during my tenure on the City Council." The resignation now leaves open City Council seat 3, which is now open to qualified candidates. According to the City, "A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls for at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law." The City of Twin Falls is taking applications until August 17, at which time the mayor will choose the successful candidate with approval from the city council. The person chosen will serve the remainder of Barigar's term and run for re-election, if they decide to, in the fall of 2023. Find application HERE.
A story from a paper in Missoula says national park rangers are hunting a BASE jumper. Good luck finding the guy. He’s probably a thousand miles away from his next challenge. BASE jumping is illegal in national parks and just about everywhere else. The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is one of the few places around the world where you can leap without fear of arrest. It doesn’t mean it’s always safe. A few years ago there was a horrific death as a man accidentally torched himself and his chute and hit the river below like a load of concrete.
