Virginia’s first high school program for addiction recovery opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield Recovery Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean.

The program is designed to aid in addiction recovery and is equipped with help from Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Services will include academic, emotional, and social support while students continue class work. The program will accommodate up to 25 students and will offer group counseling sessions during the school day.

“This is something that should be replicated across the Commonwealth. This is something that serves far many more students than just those in Chesterfield County, and just those in the Richmond area,” said Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow.

Prospective students who wish to enroll in the program must fill out an interest form to begin the application process. In addition, students have to have not been using substances for at least 30 days to be considered for enrollment in the program. Enrollment will begin on August 22.

“The philosophy of Chesterfield Recovery Academy is one step, one day, and one success at a time,” said Ann Coker, Chesterfield County School Board Chair.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the academy’s location at 13900 Hull Street Road in Midlothian at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

To read more about our coverage on the Chesterfield Recovery Academy, click BELOW:

The Chesterfield Recovery Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean. (Allie Barefoot/8News)

The Chesterfield Recovery Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean. (Allie Barefoot/8News)

The Chesterfield Recovery Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean. (Allie Barefoot/8News)

The Chesterfield Recovery Academy is a program designed to help high school students earn their degrees while getting clean. (Allie Barefoot/8News)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.