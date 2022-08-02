Read on www.newschannel6now.com
Rain chances remain in the forecast Friday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night/Friday morning we will have a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. We will also have some slim rain chances. Friday night, we will have a low of 78 with mostly clear skies.
Heat advisories in effect across Texoma
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a...
Small Rain Chances for Thursday?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will remain hot with highs well above 100 into the weekend. There may be some small chances for rain on Thursday and again at some point next week. The large heat pump may break down a little next week, leading to a small drop in temperatures but still close to 100 by afternoon.
Lake levels drop as summer heat continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
Tip a Cop raises over $2,700 for Special Olympics Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $2,700 were raised during last week’s Tip a Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse. The event took place statewide with the help of police officers collecting donations for Special Olympics Texas. In total, over $250,000 were raised in the Lone Star State. Since 2008,...
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Whether owners just want to make some extra income over a weekend or use this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls. “I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals,” Will...
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Miller Bend Fire now 92% contained
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas A&M forest service estimates the fire is 50 acres large and 92% contained as of 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Eliasville...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Porter Hulme returns home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “It’s incredible what rehab does for a person. And that’s why we barely got home yesterday and I was like ‘I want to get straight on in, let’s keep doing rehab because we want to keep getting stronger and stronger,’” Porter’s mom Kim Hulme said.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Alumni outreach
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future by highlighting the bridge between former students and new administration. It was an evening full of introductions, socializing and refreshments...
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
Wichita West VFD asks for donations to replace old firetruck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think of a firetruck, its lifespan may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but when that wear and tear starts setting in, it becomes hazardous. That is why the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department has been working to raise money...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
WFFD extinguishes early morning fire on 15th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant house in the 1500 block of 15th Street early Wednesday morning. Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene around 4:21 a.m., and they reported fire and smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters then entered the building and found the fire in a bedroom, according to WFFD officials.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Wichita Falls Public Library hosts special exhibit for August
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library will present an exhibition called “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas” during the month of August. The exhibition is by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wichita Falls Public Library.
