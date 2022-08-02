Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Firmino’s latest Liverpool claim will have Manchester City nervous after Community Shield defeat
Bobby Firmino has promised fans that Liverpool will aim to go a couple of steps further this term and win all four trophies on offer. The Reds came achingly close to completing a historic quadruple, falling short of the league title by a single point and missing out on the Champions League in what was a distressing night in Paris for fans and players alike.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez
Liverpool secured the services of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez this summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a reported £67.5million, with the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early
The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag relationship at Manchester United isn't off to a good start and it may have just gotten worse. The post Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters - as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence once again with Brighton's Marc Cucurella on the verge of joining for £50m
Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to add another defender to his squad ahead of the 2022-2023 campaign. The Blues previously tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde during the summer window, but deals fell through for various reasons.
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Premier League returns: team news and more in our weekend football countdown – live!
Join our writers for the latest ahead of the big Premier League kick-off
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Pep Guardiola confirms desire to extend Manchester City contract
Pep Guardiola has confirmed - if the club are willing - he will happily extend his Manchester City contract. In his unusually early press conference, the Catalan was asked about his own personal future and what his current plans were beyond this season. Guardiola's contract expires at the end of...
Yardbarker
Report: Jose Mourinho makes last minute move to hijack deal for ‘amazing’ Spurs player
Tottenham have been trying to get rid of Japhet Tanganga all summer with the defender heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. It was reported earlier this week that the player has reached an agreement with AC Milan ,but Spurs’ demands were becoming an obstacle. However, according to Il Tempo (page 16, July 31, 2022), AS Roma are reportedly eying to hijack the AC Milan deal for Tanganga. And now, Milan News has reported that ‘in the last few hours’ Mourinho’s Roma has approached Spurs for the Englishman.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby
Arsenal's club photographer gave a goosebumps-inducing team talk ahead of the North London derby win over Spurs last season. The Gunners hosted their rivals at the Emirates in the first derby of the season back in September and were out of the blocks straight away. Arsenal were 3-0 up after...
Yardbarker
Arsenal midfielder ruled out of Premier League opener with Crystal Palace
Emile Smith Rowe is claimed to be missing from Arsenal’s Premier League opener with Crystal Palace on Friday. The midfielder was amongst our best performers last term, scoring 10 Premier League goals for the first time, but found minutes harder to come by after Christmas after Gabriel Martinelli hit the ground running after coming into the side when Emile had Covid-19.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0