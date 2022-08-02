ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 4 diversity category standouts

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. These four companies are recognized for outstanding efforts to promote diversity within the workforce. From engagement programs and hybrid workspaces to redesigned hiring practices, these companies are making strides to include and support all employees at every level of the enterprise.
BELLEVUE, WA
Fast Company

Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Fast Company#Linus Business#De I#University Of California#Cto#Mansueto Ventures#Rich Talent Group S
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to wrap an audience in your brand experience

How in tune are you with the world around you? Founders, business professionals, marketing and media executives like myself—we view the world through different lenses, particularly when it comes to brand positioning. That experience may help us maintain objectivity and separation from the millions of messages that continually bombard us. But are we doing enough to create positive experiences that do just the opposite for our own audiences?
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
AdWeek

Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads

The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs

With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year

This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Here’s why behavioral targeting promotions can strengthen business

Monitoring the web browsing and buying behaviors of prospective clients may seem like an unconventional sales tactic, but it’s a strategy that many leaders are leaning on. Doing so may better inform the latest advertising campaign aimed to resonate most effectively with customers, addressing their needs to enhance their journey and retain their business.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Match’s new CEO pulls away from metaverse dating, digital currency

For Tinder, these last few months have been a far cry from the “summer of love” the company was hoping to see. A recent slate of product missteps have hampered Tinder’s revenue growth operations, leading to a shakeup within the company’s leadership, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim said on a call Wednesday morning with investors.
BUSINESS
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that no one realized that there were gonna be this many people laid off on Monday.” Oracle is the latest development in a recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech companies amid worries of a recession. Daigle said when she was let go, the message was “today's your last day. Your position has been eliminated due to reorganization of the marketing department.”
AUSTIN, TX
Fast Company

Transforming clinical drug development: Pharma’s four-item technological wish list

Pharmaceutical companies invest considerable time and resources moving drugs through discovery and clinical development (collectively known as R&D) and into commercialization. To balance profitability while bringing life-saving therapies to patients faster, pharma has prioritized the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the “bookend” phases of drug discovery and commercialization.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy