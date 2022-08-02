Read on www.fastcompany.com
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 4 diversity category standouts
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. These four companies are recognized for outstanding efforts to promote diversity within the workforce. From engagement programs and hybrid workspaces to redesigned hiring practices, these companies are making strides to include and support all employees at every level of the enterprise.
Google CEO tells employees productivity and focus must improve, launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to gather employee feedback on efficiency
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees Wednesday a new effort called "Simplicity Sprint," which will solicit ideas from its more than 174,000 employees on where to focus and improve efficiency. Pichai said Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it needs to be given the head count it is,...
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
How to wrap an audience in your brand experience
How in tune are you with the world around you? Founders, business professionals, marketing and media executives like myself—we view the world through different lenses, particularly when it comes to brand positioning. That experience may help us maintain objectivity and separation from the millions of messages that continually bombard us. But are we doing enough to create positive experiences that do just the opposite for our own audiences?
Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners
If you’re not familiar with them, roundtables are 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. Of course, if you want...
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
These were the highest-paying Silicon Valley tech companies in 2021
Silicon Valley is synonymous with a strong concentration of wealth, both for the tech companies that populate the area — with some of the highest valuations in the world — and for its employees, who are also paid incredibly handsomely. Although the rising costs of living are driving...
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Here’s why behavioral targeting promotions can strengthen business
Monitoring the web browsing and buying behaviors of prospective clients may seem like an unconventional sales tactic, but it’s a strategy that many leaders are leaning on. Doing so may better inform the latest advertising campaign aimed to resonate most effectively with customers, addressing their needs to enhance their journey and retain their business.
Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005760/en/ Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team (Photo: Business Wire)
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Exclusive: Rob Schutz, cofounder of telehealth startup Ro, is leaving the company
Rob Schutz, cofounder of telehealth startup Ro, is stepping down from his role as chief growth officer after Labor Day, according to a memo sent out to staff and obtained by Fast Company. Schutz told employees in a memo on Tuesday that he will transition into an advisory role and...
Match’s new CEO pulls away from metaverse dating, digital currency
For Tinder, these last few months have been a far cry from the “summer of love” the company was hoping to see. A recent slate of product missteps have hampered Tinder’s revenue growth operations, leading to a shakeup within the company’s leadership, Match Group CEO Bernard Kim said on a call Wednesday morning with investors.
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that no one realized that there were gonna be this many people laid off on Monday.” Oracle is the latest development in a recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech companies amid worries of a recession. Daigle said when she was let go, the message was “today's your last day. Your position has been eliminated due to reorganization of the marketing department.”
Transforming clinical drug development: Pharma’s four-item technological wish list
Pharmaceutical companies invest considerable time and resources moving drugs through discovery and clinical development (collectively known as R&D) and into commercialization. To balance profitability while bringing life-saving therapies to patients faster, pharma has prioritized the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in the “bookend” phases of drug discovery and commercialization.
