Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lovie Smith predicts ‘a new day’ for Houston Texans, credits Big Sandy start with setting stage for success
HOUSTON, Texas — Editor's Note: This video was produced in February 2022. New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith said this week at training camp the job has been “everything I could have asked for” and largely credited his start in Big Sandy with setting the stage for his success.
KLTV
Tyler Lions coach says new district won’t change how they play
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Lions head coach Ricklan Holmes said his team is ready to go for the 2022-23 season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
KTRE
Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
Alto ineligible for football playoffs
ALTO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022, and is not related to the story. The Alto High School football team has been ruled ineligible for this season's playoffs for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.
inforney.com
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bower gives back to new local youth organization
A new Tyler youth organization has been gifted sports equipment from Baltimore Raven linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser. East Texas Cowboys and Cheer is a new organization within the TexaSports League whose primary objective is to provide the youth of the community with a healthy and enjoyable environment in which to learn football and cheer fundamentals, sportsmanship, self-pride, discipline, and team spirit, according to East Texas Cowboys vice president Jessie Taylor.
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
Forget The Concession Stand, Whataburger Has The Perfect Tailgating Companion
Texas high school football is just about to kick into high gear, which means tailgating season is here too! The tradition of cooking out in the parking lot right before the game may take on a new look this year. Mainly because it's still too hot to do anything outdoors, especially firing up a grill at a game in the parking lot for some burgers and dogs.
Alto ISD football suspended from postseason for two years due to enrollment issues, UIL says
ALTO, Texas (KETK) – The Alto ISD high school football team was suspended from postseason for two years, a UIL committee decided during a meeting on Tuesday. They will also not be able to play for honors or awards during this time. This comes after the school district misreported student enrollment numbers, said UIL officials. […]
Chapel Hill ISD remembers Deputy Bustos, legacy he leaves at his alma mater
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The East Texas community continues to mourn the loss of Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. His life was taken after a suspected drunk driver struck him while Bustos performed a traffic stop on another vehicle last Friday. Before Bustos became a sheriff’s deputy, he...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
livability.com
New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX
Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
Nacogdoches, Tyler among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney over accusations of unpaid fees
DALLAS, Texas — The cities of Tyler and Nacogdoches are among 25 Texas cities suing three streaming services for accusations of not paying millions in municipal franchise fees dating back to 2007. The lawsuit, which is filed in Dallas County, accuses Netflix, Hulu and Disney of not paying annual...
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
