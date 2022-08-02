ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

KLTV

Tyler Lions coach says new district won’t change how they play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Lions head coach Ricklan Holmes said his team is ready to go for the 2022-23 season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Alto ineligible for football playoffs

ALTO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022, and is not related to the story. The Alto High School football team has been ruled ineligible for this season's playoffs for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.
ALTO, TX
Bullard, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Bullard, TX
Education
City
Bullard, TX
Local
Texas Education
inforney.com

Baltimore Raven Tyus Bower gives back to new local youth organization

A new Tyler youth organization has been gifted sports equipment from Baltimore Raven linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser. East Texas Cowboys and Cheer is a new organization within the TexaSports League whose primary objective is to provide the youth of the community with a healthy and enjoyable environment in which to learn football and cheer fundamentals, sportsmanship, self-pride, discipline, and team spirit, according to East Texas Cowboys vice president Jessie Taylor.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
livability.com

New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX

Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas

There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
Tyler local news

