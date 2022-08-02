ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

glensfallschronicle.com

JG3 talks biz, ball & camp

Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
GLENS FALLS, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football schedule: Non-conference openings this decade

Hi! I’m the (a?) guy that used to run this place. You may know me from hits such as “Which teams are available for SU to schedule in 2024?” and “Creating SU football’s ideal schedules through 2035.”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’m here to talk about Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

ESPN’s Adelson predicts six wins for Syracuse in 2022

ESPN’s Andrea Adelson predicts Syracuse will win six games and make it to a bowl game, she said on the latest Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. “In my opinion, this is a more complete team than what we’ve seen in both 2020 and 2021,” Adelson said. “I’m going to say (Syracuse will finish) 6-6, (and be a) bowl team.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

State of SU football’s QB room: Garrett Shrader is No. 1, but who’s behind him with Justin Lamson out?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Quarterback competitions are one of the inevitable storylines for college football programs across the country each year when August rolls around. But while there is a bit of a QB competition happening for Syracuse football, it’s not for the starting job. The title of Syracuse starting quarterback firmly belongs to Garrett Shrader.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'

MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
Syracuse.com

Bluegrass Ramble, Black Women’s Expo, Young M.A: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Everyone is taking advantage of the warm August weather to showcase outside this weekend, from Ithaca’s movies in the park to the many musical performances under the blue sky. There’s the 49th edition of Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble Picnic, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir in Manlius, the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band and Young M.A at the Landmark Theatre. Plus, planetgazing through telescopes, Macedonia Festival, history talks and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse

A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...

