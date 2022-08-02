Read on insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: One of country’s top shooters, a NYC guard, will visit
During the grassroots basketball circuit this spring and summer, Syracuse basketball recruiting target Elijah Moore from New York City has built up a reputation as one of the most lethal shooters from deep across the nation. Ever since the Orange offered the 6-foot-4 shooting guard this past April, I’ve come...
Syracuse Basketball: Orange has interest in 4-star, 6-foot-9 wing in top 50
Syracuse basketball will hold its annual Elite Camp in late August, and one of the expected attendees is a four-star, top-50 prospect in the rising-junior class, according to a media report. SyracuseOnSI publisher Mike McAllister recently reported that 2024 four-star wing James Moore will head to the Hill for an...
glensfallschronicle.com
JG3 talks biz, ball & camp
Joe Girard III, who led Glens Falls High School to state championships in basketball and football, is entering his senior year as Syracuse University’s point guard. He’s been able to cash in on the NCAA’s new rules allowing athletes to profit from NIL (name, image, likeness) .
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football schedule: Non-conference openings this decade
Hi! I’m the (a?) guy that used to run this place. You may know me from hits such as “Which teams are available for SU to schedule in 2024?” and “Creating SU football’s ideal schedules through 2035.”. Perhaps unsurprisingly, I’m here to talk about Syracuse...
Who are your picks for the Nottingham sports Mount Rushmore? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve gathered an impressive list of nominations, now it’s your turn to help us decide who belongs on the male and female Mount Rushmores of Nottingham athletics. Syracuse.com’s high school sports staff launched the Mount Rushmore Project to highlight the top four male and...
Syracuse-Area Bouncers Were No Match for Ian Eagle and His Fake IDs
Ian Eagle's fake ID history is wonderful.
sujuiceonline.com
ESPN’s Adelson predicts six wins for Syracuse in 2022
ESPN’s Andrea Adelson predicts Syracuse will win six games and make it to a bowl game, she said on the latest Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. “In my opinion, this is a more complete team than what we’ve seen in both 2020 and 2021,” Adelson said. “I’m going to say (Syracuse will finish) 6-6, (and be a) bowl team.”
State of SU football’s QB room: Garrett Shrader is No. 1, but who’s behind him with Justin Lamson out?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Quarterback competitions are one of the inevitable storylines for college football programs across the country each year when August rolls around. But while there is a bit of a QB competition happening for Syracuse football, it’s not for the starting job. The title of Syracuse starting quarterback firmly belongs to Garrett Shrader.
Romesentinel.com
Area team to play in New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament
A team of local players will participate in the New York State High School Girls Basketball Tournament run by Syracuse Select at the New York State Fairgrounds outdoors on Aug. 29 and 30. “It’s going to be a really fun environment,” said Jessica Medicis, who will coach the Utica area...
Syracuse named one of the 10 best places to retire — affordably
As rising prices disrupt many older Americans’ retirement plans, some may be looking for a more affordable place to live when they exit the workforce — such as Central New York. Syracuse has been named one of the “10 best affordable places to retire” in 2022 by realtor.com....
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy makes biting jokes in first Syracuse pizza review video
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has released his first “One Bite Pizza Reviews” video from Syracuse — along with some biting commentary. Portnoy visited Central New York on Friday, stopping at a dozen pizzerias including in Utica, for his social media series: “One bite everyone knows the rules.” He films himself taking one bite (sometimes more) and then shares his reactions and ratings on social media, searching for the best slice in a popular trend that began near his sports blogging company’s offices in New York City.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
cnycentral.com
Barstool Sport's founder Dave Portnoy calls Northern Lights 'disgusting'
MATTYDALE N.Y. — Barstool Sport's Founder Dave Portnoy visited the Syracuse area late last week as part of his "one-bite" pizza reviews. One of the reviews that have been released on social media late Monday night, was of Paladino's, a pizza shop in the Northern Lights Shopping Center. Portnoy...
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Utica angler lands his first tiger muskie; Syracuse boy catches his first big bass
Patrick Brady, of Utica, was recently fishing a spot on the Mohawk River in Utica, not far from where his buddy Chad caught a giant northern pike and a tiger muskie back to back. He tossed a swim bait in a crappie pattern into the river and waited. When the...
Jeff Taylor combines wild animal park and modified racing for life on the edge in Chittenango
During the day, Jeff Taylor owns and operates the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and spends his time caring for and feeding lions, tigers and rhinos. But on Friday nights, he buckles up into his 750 horse-power DIRT big-block modified and races around Brewerton Speedway’s three-eighth-mile track. For the...
King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY
Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real. New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:
Bluegrass Ramble, Black Women’s Expo, Young M.A: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend
Everyone is taking advantage of the warm August weather to showcase outside this weekend, from Ithaca’s movies in the park to the many musical performances under the blue sky. There’s the 49th edition of Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble Picnic, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir in Manlius, the Syracuse Highland Pipe Band and Young M.A at the Landmark Theatre. Plus, planetgazing through telescopes, Macedonia Festival, history talks and more.
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Update: 3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of...
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
