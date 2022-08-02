Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses

The bronze statue of a man sitting on a bench at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive is familiar to most Greenville locals. Visitors are intrigued by it and often sit on the sculpture’s bronze bench to get a selfie or a picture with the guy holding the pen and scribbling on an envelope. Locals and visitors alike are all well aware of the sculpture’s secondary subject, the laser, but less are familiar with the primary subject and laser inventor, Charles H. Townes. The work of Charles Townes has reached and influenced millions of lives throughout the world — perhaps more than any other native in Greenville’s history. Townes grew up on the “West View Farm” in the rural area of Vardry Heights. His father, Henry K. Townes, was in partnership with Wilton H. Earle and James H. Price, and their attorney office was at Court Square at the heart of Main Street.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO