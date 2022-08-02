Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses

Read on greenvillejournal.com
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
greenvillejournal.com
The Pasta Addict to close in downtown Greenville, reopen in Simpsonville
Gather GVL, an outdoor food court in downtown Greenville, is losing one of its tenants. After over two years at Gather, The Pasta Addict will close its booth on Aug. 4, the restaurant announced on its social media. “Fellow Addicts, the time has come to say our goodbyes,” said The...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: BridgeWay Station to welcome brewery; The Slice reopens in Simpsonville
Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to welcome BridgeWay Brewing Co. … The Slice in Simpsonville reopens following renovation … and Clayton’s Deli, The Pound Cake Man open in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Aug. 5. Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station to...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Stories behind the Charles Townes statue
The bronze statue of a man sitting on a bench at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive is familiar to most Greenville locals. Visitors are intrigued by it and often sit on the sculpture’s bronze bench to get a selfie or a picture with the guy holding the pen and scribbling on an envelope. Locals and visitors alike are all well aware of the sculpture’s secondary subject, the laser, but less are familiar with the primary subject and laser inventor, Charles H. Townes. The work of Charles Townes has reached and influenced millions of lives throughout the world — perhaps more than any other native in Greenville’s history. Townes grew up on the “West View Farm” in the rural area of Vardry Heights. His father, Henry K. Townes, was in partnership with Wilton H. Earle and James H. Price, and their attorney office was at Court Square at the heart of Main Street.
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
WYFF4.com
Restaurant moving out of Gather Greenville and to Simpsonville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular restaurant in Gather Greenville is closing up shop there and reopening in Simpsonville. The Pasta Addict posted on social media Thursday that it would be their last day at Gather Greenville. "We have had such an amazing experience at Gather and loved every minute...
Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football
A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
Smoky Mountain News
Cosmopolitan country: Waynesville restaurant celebrates 15 years
It’s Thursday morning. In just about a half-hour, The Sweet Onion restaurant in downtown Waynesville will open for lunch — another rush of locals and visitors alike soon to walk through the door on Miller Street. Sliding into a booth in the dogleg-shaped dining room, Doug Weaver and...
FOX Carolina
Central-Clemson Tigers 13U baseball team wins World Series
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Central-Clemson 13U baseball team are World Series Champions after winning the 2022 Dixie Jr. World Series in Sterlington, LA!. The team has now won back-to-back world series titles. “It’s just really amazing like what we’ve done, and the awareness we’ve spread to the community...
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his (...)
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
FOX Carolina
Beer and wine superstore opening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new superstore for beer, wine and spirits is opening soon near Pelham Road in Greenville County. Bottles Beverage Superstore is set to open the new location in Milestone Village Shopping Center in September. It will be the fourth store for the South Carolina company, which also has locations in Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Columbia.
greenvillejournal.com
Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham taps Greenville native Tally Parham Casey as running mate
A Greenville native is now on the ticket for the 2022 governor’s race. Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham selected Greenville native Tally Parham Casey to run alongside him as a candidate for lieutenant governor. Cunningham made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 1 at the Greenville Convention Center. Casey,...
biltmorebeacon.com
Oldies, but goodies car show at Sourwood Festival
“Rock the Classics,” Black Mountain’s second annual classic car show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in conjunction with the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain. The car show will be at the parking lot at 304 Black Mountain Ave. A fundraiser for the Swannanoa...
greenvillejournal.com
Interns reflect on a summer with Community Journals
I have thoroughly enjoyed my summer as a graphic design intern at Community Journals. In my first week, I was able to jump right into designing pages for the Greenville Journal and the Upstate Business Journal. Since then, I have also worked on the magazine vive, designed ads and spent time with the digital team. I have learned so much about the print industry and working in a fast-paced environment. Throughout my 10 weeks here, I have worked with the most amazing and helpful people. This internship has been an invaluable experience and I am thankful I had this opportunity.
