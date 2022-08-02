TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Longtime city councilman Shawn Barigar has stepped down from his position to seek an open economic development job with the City of Twin Falls. During the City Council Meeting on Monday, Barigar submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately after the meeting, with his intention of seeking the open position of Economic Development Director. Barigar said in his resignation letter to the city there would have been a legal conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. He went on to say, "I am increadibly humbled and honored to have served on the Twin Falls City Council for more than 14 years. Thank you to the citizens of Twin Falls, to the current and past Council members, to the current and past City staff, and most importantly to my family for the support you've offered during my tenure on the City Council." The resignation now leaves open City Council seat 3, which is now open to qualified candidates. According to the City, "A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls for at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law." The City of Twin Falls is taking applications until August 17, at which time the mayor will choose the successful candidate with approval from the city council. The person chosen will serve the remainder of Barigar's term and run for re-election, if they decide to, in the fall of 2023. Find application HERE.

