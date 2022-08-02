Read on newsradio1310.com
Janetta Rodasta
3d ago
Indecent exposure is a crime. Just because you like your body that much, doesn't mean the rest of us should be subjected to your perversions.
Reply(2)
9
Patsy Eliason
3d ago
I think I would laugh very hard alot just because it would be such a shock to me and others.
Reply(2)
6
Carol Ensley
3d ago
Ignore them, they only want attention if you give them none it’ll defeat their purpose…
Reply
6
Related
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
The Hagerman, Idaho Ranch That Could be Yours for $21 Million
You may know of this place. Billingsley Creek Ranch in Hagerman is one of several private hunting reserves in southern Idaho. It has spectacular views and multiple buildings. Guest cottages and cabins for staff. It’s owned by a pair of brothers from Florida and it could be yours. The...
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Events the First Weekend of August in and Around Twin Falls
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
Beware Moose in the South Hills as Population Seems to be Rising
Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
Three 80s Twin Falls Summer Hangouts that Nobody Remembers
I’m looking for some help from some of my Gen Xers who might remember some of the places we use to hang out at in Twin Falls during summer break. I was talking to a handful of friends the other night and we got into a friendly debate about everything from the locations of these hangouts, to whether or not they even existed. So please, feel free to comment and back me up or correct me if I’m wrong.
9 Restaurants In Twin Falls That Opened In 2022 And Making Waves
2022 has been a decent year for restaurants opening in Twin Falls. We found some restaurants that opened this year and have been making some waves. I haven't tried all of them yet but they are definitely on my list. Nara Ramen And Sushi. The new ramen and sushi place...
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
Small skull found southwest of Burley likely from a pioneer child, officials say
BURLEY — A small skull found at a gravel pit south of town may be that of a pioneer child. Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said the skull was found March 21 at a gravel pit at 1200 S. 900 W. by dairy workers at a gravel pit that has been open about two years. “It was muddy and the worker was excavating gravel for the roads. When he lifted...
10 Things Twin Falls Kids Today Will Never Get To Experience
There are so many things that happened in our childhood that kids today will not get the chance to experience. Technology is absolutely amazing, but there are just some things that kids today will never get to experience because we live in a different world. Running For Commercials. After school...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
kmvt
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Twin Falls Perfect Date Night, Mini Golf, Beer, And More At Sip N Putt
Sip N Putt returns to Putters Mini Golf on August 16th and it is something you don't want to miss. This is a fun adult night out. It is one of the coolest events whenever they put them on. Sip N Putt Twin Falls. On Tuesday, August 16th at Putters...
Latest Screening Technology Being Used at Magic Valley Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest screening technology is being used at the Twin Falls airport to check luggage onto commercial airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration installed an X-ray machine to scan checked baggage without agents having to inspect it manually. The new CT-80 X-ray went into service on July 15, and is located right behind the ticket counter and feed right to TSA agents for screening. The scanner creates a 3 dimensional image of the baggage and is programed to detect potential threats.“TSA at TWF never lost sight of its fundamental transportation security mission, whether we carried out our responsibilities with the assistance of technology or did so manually. The addition of the CT-80 X-ray unit represents another major milestone in security operations at TWF,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in a prepared statement. “This new, high-capacity upgrade will ensure that TSA’s screening operations are efficient while delivering the highest level of security.” The new scanner can handle more than 300 bags an hour.
Miniature Nuclear Power is Coming to Idaho in a Big Way
A couple of these things could power Twin Falls. The footprint isn't much bigger for each one than a garden shed. Contrast that with the acreage needed for solar panels and wind farms. Nuclear also has a very distinct advantage over what is typically called green energy. Wind turbines don’t spin on calm days. Clouds and darkness make solar panels a part-time solution.
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Twin Falls Councilman Barigar Resigns, City Seeks Replacement
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Longtime city councilman Shawn Barigar has stepped down from his position to seek an open economic development job with the City of Twin Falls. During the City Council Meeting on Monday, Barigar submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately after the meeting, with his intention of seeking the open position of Economic Development Director. Barigar said in his resignation letter to the city there would have been a legal conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. He went on to say, "I am increadibly humbled and honored to have served on the Twin Falls City Council for more than 14 years. Thank you to the citizens of Twin Falls, to the current and past Council members, to the current and past City staff, and most importantly to my family for the support you've offered during my tenure on the City Council." The resignation now leaves open City Council seat 3, which is now open to qualified candidates. According to the City, "A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls for at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law." The City of Twin Falls is taking applications until August 17, at which time the mayor will choose the successful candidate with approval from the city council. The person chosen will serve the remainder of Barigar's term and run for re-election, if they decide to, in the fall of 2023. Find application HERE.
Comments / 9