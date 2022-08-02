LISTEN *** POLICE RUSH TOWARD CROMWELL COURT AFTER JUVENILE “STABBED…” [DEVELOPING]

Read on capecoddaily.com
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Day In History: Tornadoes Blow Roof Off Cape Cod Inn & Cause Extensive DamageDianna CarneyBoston, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Turnto10.com
Mansfield man dies in highway rollover crash
(WJAR) — A Mansfield man died in a crash involving three cars in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night. State police said 24-year-old Jordan McGrath-Edlund was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed and apparently hit two cars, causing all three to roll over. Officials said McGrath-Edlund was...
capecoddaily.com
Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury reportedly from fireworks. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter. Further details were not immediately […] The post Medflight called for severe hand injury from fireworks in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
whdh.com
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
capecoddaily.com
Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A fully involved vehicle fire damaged a house in Wellfleet. The call came in sometime after 1 PM Thursday at 1070 Brown’s Neck Road. Everyone was safely evacuated from the house and no injuries were reported. Truro firefighters assisted at the scene while other mutual aid covered the Wellfleet fire station. The cause […] The post Vehicle fire damages residence in Wellfleet appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
capecod.com
Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham
CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
capecoddaily.com
Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station
YARMOUTH – At 5:04 AM Thursday, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the towns transfer station. All three stations were dispatched and upon arrival found 4 tractor trailer size trailers fully involved in fire. The trailers were all filled with construction debris and awaiting transport off cape. The […] The post Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster
BREWSTER – A man was critically injured in a bicycle crash in Brewster around 3 PM. The bike went off the Cape Cod Rail Trail into some trees near Route 137 & Underpass Road. Bystanders were performing CPR on the elderly victim when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Officials are […] The post Man critically injured in bike crash in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape. Yarmouth town officials thanked the town Fire Department, […] The post Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ABC6.com
Crash in Lakeville leaves cars mangled
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Lakeville Tuesday caused significant damage to the vehicles involved. Fire officials said that the crash happened on Route 140. The cars involved eventually came to a stop nearly a quarter mile apart. The department added that a second crash happened as approaching...
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown around 10 AM Thursday morning. The incident happened on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail between Beech Forest and Race Point. The victim was transported to the Marconi Station site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Orleans Police hosting gun buyback on Saturday
ORLEANS – On Saturday August 6, 2022 the Orleans Police Department will host the gun buyback initiative from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Orleans Police Department located at 99 Eldredge Parkway. The focus of this event is to enhance gun safety in Orleans by providing residents with a safe and secure way of […] The post Orleans Police hosting gun buyback on Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth
Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
capecoddaily.com
Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side
BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side appeared first on CapeCod.com.
