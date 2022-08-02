Read on hot1079fortwayne.com
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
WANE-TV
Machinery likely to blame for fire at OmniSource building on Taylor Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the OmniSource building just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon. Smoke could be seen coming from the building at 2511 Taylor St. around 4 p.m. A ladder truck was at the scene, and at least one firefighter was on the roof of the large structure.
WANE-TV
Large police presence in northeast neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several police and tactical officers were spotted in a northeast Fort Wayne neighbhood Friday afternoon. WANE 15 learned around 4:15 p.m. that officers were along Maple Terrace Parkway near Maplecrest Road and Stellhorn Road. It’s not clear why. Dispatchers would only tell WANE 15...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Bat-wielding woman puts man in coma, charged with aggravated battery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She swung the bat like she had an ax chopping wood. A “bink” echoed across the apartment complex parking lot as she struck the man’s skull, and that’s when the blood began to pour before the man had to be put into a medically induced coma to save his life.
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Moped driver critically hurt in n. Coliseum crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say a moped driver found unresponsive at a crash scene Tuesday night has life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Coliseum close to the Coliseum Inn. Police say the adult man drove over a small retaining wall...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Demolition worker dies in DeKalb County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A worker who was preparing a building for demolition was killed Thursday after he plunged through the roof of a commercial building. A second worker also fell but survived. The man was identified by authorities as 24-year-old Kevin Rodgers of Laurel Hill,...
WANE-TV
Steuben County man leads police on motorcycle chase, 3-hour manhunt
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Steuben County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase and a three-hour search near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. A police officer attempted to stop 23-year-old Austin Ray German of...
WOWO News
Worker dies in DeKalb Co. incident
DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A worker died and another was injured after a fall in a DeKalb County commercial building Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that Kevin Rodgers, 24 of Laurel Hill, Florida, was removing metal roofing from a building in Waterloo that previously burned to prepare it for demolition. That’s when he fell through the roof. He had on a safety harness but it was not attached to an anchor point.
wfft.com
Moped driver dies after crashing in Coliseum Blvd parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Fort Wayne man who died after crashing a moped on Tuesday. The coroner says 74-year-old Ernest Eugene Harris died Thursday from multiple blunt force injuries. Authorities say Harris crashed in a parking lot in the 1000 block of...
Woman found guilty of murder after previous hung jury
The jury is deliberating at the Allen County Courthouse. This is the third time Kennisha Jackson has appeared in court for the shooting death of Diquan Meriwether.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Dealer gets 25 years for selling meth, fentanyl
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 56-year-old Fort Wayne man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl received a 25-year prison sentence Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. A U.S. District Court judge handed down the sentence to Eddie M. Knox as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Knox...
WANE-TV
Moped driver in critical condition after crash off Coliseum Blvd.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a moped driver in critical condition. Someone reported an unconscious person in the 1000 block of N. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night. Responding officers learned that the man was on a moped and went over a small retaining wall. He was unresponsive in a roadway south of a parking lot. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
WANE-TV
Sen. Braun calls for maximum penalties for criminals who target cops
WASHINGTON (WANE) — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun restated his support Thursday for strengthening penalties for criminals who target police in response to the death of an Elwood police officer Sunday. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz had stopped the car of Carl Boards II of Marion, Indiana, when Shahnavaz was hit...
WANE-TV
Woman, 88, dies after crash with semi
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio woman was killed in a crash just outside New Haven last week. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Mary Helen Richards, 88, of Bellevue, Ohio, died in a crash with a semi at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Franke Road, a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange, around noon July 29.
WANE-TV
2 men fall through roof in Waterloo; 1 dead, 1 hurt
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Two men fell through a roof of a Waterloo building that was being prepared for demolition on Thursday. One of the men died and the other is in the hospital in stable condition. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Kevin L. Rogers of Laurel...
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Marion child in hospital after fire, brother directed crews to her from roof
MARION, Ind. — An eight-year-old Marion girl is in the hospital breathing through a machine after a fire at her home early Thursday morning. Kaylin McGhee was pulled unresponsive from her second story window after her brother pointed fire crews to where she was at. Kaylin’s mother, Lindsey McGhee, said her daughter is at Riley […]
