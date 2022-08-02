ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Phone Arena

Rogue T-Mobile store owner found guilty of illegally unlocking phones in $25 million fraud

A former T-Mobile store owner was found guilty of breaking into the wireless provider's internal system allowing the rogue businessman to unlock and unblock smartphones. The illegal activities took place from 2014 to 2019 when 44-year-old Argishti Khudaverdyan unlocked phones from T-Mobile and other carriers' networks allowing those buying the handsets to use them with other network providers.
The 74

CDC Eyes New School Rules on COVID Testing, Spacing, Quarantines

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Recommendations, Including for Schools Via CNN “A preview of the plans obtained by CNN shows that the updated recommendations are expected to ease quarantine recommendations for people […]
Phone Arena

Dish Wireless lost 210K net subscribers in Q2, but the trend is improving

Dish released its second-quarter earnings report today which reveals that wireless subscribers continue to leave Dish Wireless in large numbers. During the second quarter of this year, 210,000 net subscribers left leaving 7.87 million customers remaining. Since the company started offering wireless service in August 2020, it has lost 1.1 million wireless customers, or 12.3% of the number that it started with.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T camera: Cutting corners

The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is already behind our backs. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.
Phone Arena

Weakness in smartphone sales worldwide leads Samsung to cut production

Reuters is reporting that Samsung's huge smartphone manufacturing center in Vietnam has seen a sharp drop in handset production because of a current slump in global smartphone sales. The slowdown is part of an overall decline in consumer spending worldwide and has left the manufacturer with bulging inventory that it will need to get rid of, possibly by dropping prices. The report notes that major U.S. retailers like Best Buy and Target are expecting sales to continue to sputter as state-side consumers have started to feel the weight of a weakening economy.
Phone Arena

Google Duo and Meet merger is officially starting with the latest Duo update

We've known for a while that Google is planning on merging Google Duo and Google Meet, and the company revealed those plans a few weeks ago. Now, the merger is finally happening, reports XDA-Developers, and a new Google Duo update is rolling out for Android and iOS which finally starts everything.
Phone Arena

No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
Phone Arena

iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month

We were expecting the new OS updates by Apple, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, to come at the same time in September, with the new iPhone 14. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports Cupertino might delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month. iPadOS 16 stable release may get...
Phone Arena

Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro

Today was the day. Motorola had been teasing its upcoming clamshell foldable, the Razr 2022, for quite some time now and we were finally going to see its unveiling. A bigger and more functional outer screen, vastly improved tech specs (including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC) and a respectable battery are just some of the highlights of the much-anticipated foldable.
Phone Arena

AT&T to bring back HBO Max to its wireless plans

AT&T quietly removed the HBO Max free offering along with the Unlimited Elite plan back in June probably due to financial reasons. However, it looks like the carrier has reached a new agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery for the distribution of HBO Max once again. The new agreement replaces the...
