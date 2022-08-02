Soccer player who killed referee in Livonia with punch gets paroled, upsetting widow, son

Read on www.hometownlife.com
HometownLife.com
Novi woman's homicide goes unsolved three years later, leaving her family upset with police
Tia Joe had birthday visitors in July when her mother and young son visited her Grand Lawn Cemetery grave in Detroit. Joe’s burial site has a new headstone where son Braxton sang happy birthday. He was weeks away from his fourth birthday. His mother would have been 25 years...
HometownLife.com
Isabella Cepak becomes first All-American wrestler from South Lyon East
It was the double-elimination portion of the USA Wrestling 16U Women’s Freestyle National Championships last month in Fargo, North Dakota, and South Lyon East's Isabella Cepak had lost her first match. She shook it off but then found herself trailing, 8-0, just 1 minute into the second round of...
HometownLife.com
Meet the top 100 girls basketball recruit hiding at Garden City
Siena McNitt once received an invite to join one of the most prominent AAU teams in metro Detroit. The problem was the cost was too steep. Not just the price to join the team but all the expenses of traveling around the country, staying in hotels and all the extra stuff that goes with playing on an elite circuit.
HometownLife.com
Bloomfield Township voters say yes to higher public safety millage
Bloomfield Township voters staunchly said yes Tuesday to a new public safety millage that is supposed to mean more police and firefighters and greater capacity to deal with issues like inflation. Unofficial Oakland County results show 8,497 votes in favor of the 3.89-mill annual levy and 5,062 against. "I love...
HometownLife.com
Michigan officials issue Huron River warning after chemical spill from Wixom sewage plant
State officials are urging the public to avoid all contact with Huron River water in a stretch of the river in Oakland and Livingston counties, after learning of a company's release of potentially harmful hexavalent chromium into the Wixom sewer treatment system that outflows into the river. The Michigan departments...
HometownLife.com
Livonia local roads tax passes with strong support on Election Day
Livonia voters overwhelmingly supported a local roads tax that will fund projects on the city's neighborhood and major roads for the next 10 years. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election, 20,072 people voted in favor of the millage and 5,094 people voted against it. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.
HometownLife.com
Long a vacant garage, this Plymouth Township spot now serves up coffee and haircuts
The signs were posted for seemingly forever at the old garage along Ann Arbor Trail advertising a new business. Now, after years of work, the Plymouth Township building has new life, energized by shampoo and espresso. The Garage Cuts and Coffee finally opened its doors this summer, offering both hair...
HometownLife.com
Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks
Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
HometownLife.com
This farm in Novi uses nature to help improve your own mental well-being
Do you feel stress melt away when you’re out in the woods?. Forest therapy, a free program offered at Tollgate Farms in Novi this summer, aims to help you capture that feeling more, refreshing and recharging mental health through the healing power of nature. “Forest therapy builds resilience and...
HometownLife.com
City of South Lyon voters approve $18.4 million bond to start fixing roads
A majority of South Lyon voters agreed the roads need to be repaired in the city and they are willing to pay for it. An $18.4 million bond proposal on Tuesday's ballot passed with 1,535 yes votes to 1,121 no votes. The estimated millage to be levied next year is...
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
