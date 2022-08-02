Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO