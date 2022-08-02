ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkzo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

MSP: two girls missing out of St. Joseph County, mother suspected

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Two young girls are reported missing out of Centreville, Michigan, says the Michigan State Police, and the mother who lost custody is a suspect. Alexandra Jay Prewitt, 6, and Jerrica Hope Tucker, 11, disappeared from the yard of their foster parents Thursday afternoon around 12:30 pm.
CENTREVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Crews put out fire at Coopersville business

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
CBS Detroit

17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DOWAGIAC, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A

Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silent Observer
Fox17

West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
WEST OLIVE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws

Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
95.3 WBCKFM

One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County

It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy