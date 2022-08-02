Fire at Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood intentionally set

Read on wkzo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMTCw
Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
Fox17
MSP: two girls missing out of St. Joseph County, mother suspected
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Two young girls are reported missing out of Centreville, Michigan, says the Michigan State Police, and the mother who lost custody is a suspect. Alexandra Jay Prewitt, 6, and Jerrica Hope Tucker, 11, disappeared from the yard of their foster parents Thursday afternoon around 12:30 pm.
Teen, adult arrested in Kalamazoo for stolen car, guns
A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.
Crews put out fire at Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews put out a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville Thursday morning. The business owns a large complex of several buildings, one of which was a total loss from the fire, according to officials. Multiple crews were sent to the fire,...
17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thecollegiatelive.com
Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A
Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Fox17
West Olive woman seriously hurt in Robinson Twp. crash
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 74-year-old West Olive woman is seriously hurt after a crash in Robinson Township on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened after 9:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. We’re told the woman was traveling south along 104th...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
Kalamazoo County still intends to condemn family property inside park, despite dismissal of lawsuit
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — An ongoing disagreement between two families and Kalamazoo County over a plot of land inside Prairie View County Park has taken another turn. The county has voluntarily dismissed a condemnation lawsuit filed earlier this year based on a technicality, but according to county administrator Kevin Catlin, the condemnation effort is not over, and they expect to refile in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court soon.
Grand Rapids police, FBI ask public for help finding bank robbery suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The FBI and Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe robbed a Grand Rapids bank. The suspect is being accused of robbing the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Monday, Aug. 1. Police described the suspect as...
Grand Rapids firefighter sets women's state record in challenge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sun was beating down on Calder Plaza. Carlye Scheer was in full gear, including jacket, pants, helmet, boots and an air tank. She was pulling a 175-pound dummy across the finish line, which she says is her favorite part of the Firefighter Combat Challenge because it's the hardest part.
iheart.com
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
