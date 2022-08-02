Read on www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Trimble Clocks 6% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2; Slashes FY22 Outlook
Trimble Inc TRMB reported second-quarter FY22 organic revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $941.2 million, beating the consensus of $930.5 million. Annualized recurring revenue was $1.51 billion, up 12% Y/Y. Product revenue declined 5.1% Y/Y to $564.5 million. Service revenue fell by 2.5% Y/Y to $158 million. Subscription revenue rose...
Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Alibaba shares pop as revenue beats expectations
Alibaba just posted flat revenue growth for the first time since becoming a public company, but investors don't seem to mind.
Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings
CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss
Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
Recap: Orthofix Medical Q2 Earnings
Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $3.32 million from the same...
Recap: Gogo Q2 Earnings
Gogo GOGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gogo beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $15.46 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NXP Semiconductors Stock In The Last 10 Years
NXP Semiconductors NXPI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.52%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion. Buying $1000 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $1000 of NXPI stock 10 years...
Tesla Shareholders Approve 3-For-1 Stock Split — Elon Musk Shares Cybertruck Update, Teases New Factory
Tesla Inc TSLA held its annual shareholder meeting at its manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas on Thursday evening. Most of the 13 board recommendations were passed by shareholders, while CEO Elon Musk charted the electric vehicle maker's progress. On Tesla Directors: Despite the board's opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal...
$5 Million Bet On Pinterest? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
CONSOL Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 56.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.54 versus an estimate of $2.26. Revenue was up $257.46 million from the same...
