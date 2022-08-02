ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth

BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Benzinga

Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights

Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Benzinga

Trimble Clocks 6% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2; Slashes FY22 Outlook

Trimble Inc TRMB reported second-quarter FY22 organic revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $941.2 million, beating the consensus of $930.5 million. Annualized recurring revenue was $1.51 billion, up 12% Y/Y. Product revenue declined 5.1% Y/Y to $564.5 million. Service revenue fell by 2.5% Y/Y to $158 million. Subscription revenue rose...
Benzinga

Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details

Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
Benzinga

Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings

CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
Benzinga

Recap: Orthofix Medical Q2 Earnings

Orthofix Medical OFIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orthofix Medical missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $3.32 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Gogo Q2 Earnings

Gogo GOGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gogo beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $15.46 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

$5 Million Bet On Pinterest? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
Benzinga

CONSOL Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 56.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.54 versus an estimate of $2.26. Revenue was up $257.46 million from the same...
