ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Summer Mohamed realizes her dream of becoming a teacher

When she was a little girl, HFC student Summer Mohamed decided she wanted to be a teacher. She has stayed true to that dream. “I have always enjoyed working with kids and wanted to pursue a job in this field,” said Mohamed, of Detroit. “I want to become a teacher who students can look up to, and someone who leaves a positive impact on their lives.”
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
Novi, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Business
City
Novi, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff

Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure

An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Japanese#Msu Tollgate Farm
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
wibailoutpeople.org

Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
franchising.com

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
dbusiness.com

Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition

Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
luxury-houses.net

Luxuriously Exquisite Estate with Breathtaking Lake Views in Bloomfield Hills Listed at $5.999 Million

The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home offering privacy and sophistication with premium finishes and state-of-the-art features now available for sale. This home located at 1267 Club Dr, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Tushar V Vakhariya – KW Domain (Phone: 248 590-0800, 248 289-0660) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy