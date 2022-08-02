Read on www.hometownlife.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur...
Al Dente Pasta Company closes Whitmore Lake location to find bigger space
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – After nearly 40 years, Al Dente Pasta Company has closed its Whitmore Lake location to search for a new, larger space. This closure of the location at 9815 N. Main St. shouldn’t worry customers, said Cindy Eaton, Al Dente Pasta Company’s general manager. Instead, the move highlights the growth the company is experiencing as it searches for a place to expand.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Summer Mohamed realizes her dream of becoming a teacher
When she was a little girl, HFC student Summer Mohamed decided she wanted to be a teacher. She has stayed true to that dream. “I have always enjoyed working with kids and wanted to pursue a job in this field,” said Mohamed, of Detroit. “I want to become a teacher who students can look up to, and someone who leaves a positive impact on their lives.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff
Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Farmington schools consultant sees problems with strong family structure
An audit of Farmington schools by an outside consultancy recommends reprogramming teachers who resist the consultant’s brand of diversity, equity, and inclusion — which includes labeling the U.S. government’s definition of family as “systemic familialism.”. Farmington Public Schools hired US2 Consulting to perform an educational equity...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park
Stony Creek Metropark Dog Park review and info. New for 2022, this is the first Metropark to to host an off-leash dog area. Located at the Oakgrove Picnic area, the dog area has plenty of convenient parking and a wide trail to access the dog facility from the lot. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
franchising.com
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze Opens in Shelby Township, MI
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // Shelby Township, MI - Graze Craze™ recently opened open its first Michigan location at 1917 25 Mile in Shelby Township. Graze Craze’s new location in Shelby Township will be owned and operated by husband-wife duo, Jessica Moss and Michael MacGillivary. Residents of Macomb County and active members of the community for many years, Moss and MacGillivary support youth softball and several local charitable organizations, including Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit and The Butterfly Collective. Their family plans to continue supporting causes that are close to their hearts and is looking forward to expanding ways they can give back to the community through their new Graze Craze location.
Make-A-Wish bike rider shared his motivation 2 hours before he was killed
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Two hours before he and another Make-A-Wish bicyclist were killed in a crash, Michael Salhaney shared his motivation for powering through a sometimes brutal three-day, 300-mile ride. It was a wristband bearing the name of a Make-A-Wish child. “You really begin to question: Do I...
bridgemi.com
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition
Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
luxury-houses.net
Luxuriously Exquisite Estate with Breathtaking Lake Views in Bloomfield Hills Listed at $5.999 Million
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home offering privacy and sophistication with premium finishes and state-of-the-art features now available for sale. This home located at 1267 Club Dr, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Tushar V Vakhariya – KW Domain (Phone: 248 590-0800, 248 289-0660) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
