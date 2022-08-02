Read on www.thegraftonnews.com
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
State Police see increase in fake Adderall distribution throughout western Massachusetts
Since April of 2021, the Massachusetts State Police CINRET-West Division has been focused on the increase in distribution of fake pills marketed as Adderall throughout western Massachusetts due to its large college communities.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Homelessness in Worcester: Summit highlights the need for more affordable housing now
Elmo Quiles became homeless in the summer of 2019 after most of his immediate family, including his identical twin brother, died. Quiles’ dog Lucas was close to all he had left. Quiles took Lucas with him to the podium on Wednesday night during a Summit on Housing and Community...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison after having girlfriend deliver drugs for him
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who led a crack cocaine distribution operation, and who attempted to disguise his involvement by having others deliver drugs that he had arranged to sell, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court...
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
thegraftonnews.com
Grafton Police hosts first National Night Out in two years
GRAFTON -- It was a hot August night at the Municipal Center on Aug. 2, as hundreds of families attended the first National Night Out in two years. Sponsored by the Grafton Police Department, the event featured a chance to check out police and fire vehicles, take part in plenty of activities, enjoy free pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and more.
GoLocalProv
Providence Man to Serve 14 years in State Prison for Role in “Worst Shooting in City’s History”
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his role in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence, and for possessing a ghost gun in a separate incident.
Worcester police officer charged with collecting pay for assignments not worked pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, made a brief appearance in District Court the day...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Inmates with local ties sue Department of Correction for solitary confinement policies
BOSTON — Inmates with local ties who are being held in solitary confinement at MCI-Cedar Junction, in South Walpole, have filed a class action lawsuit against the state prison system, alleging inhumane treatment during their extended time in isolation. Boston College Law School Civil Rights Clinic and the law...
Police: Drug suspect hit cruiser, parked cars while trying to escape
A couple has been arrested after an incident facing off with officers in Fall River overnight.
Worcester Police Officer Arrested on Five Felony Counts of Larceny
WORCESTER - A Worcester police officer was arrested on Monday on five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor of submitting false claims for reimbursement. According to the Worcester Police Department, officer Colby Turner had allegedly requested and received reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he didn't work. Police...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire
A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports. Batista-Viera is believed to have...
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
