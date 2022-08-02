ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force

Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Grafton Police hosts first National Night Out in two years

GRAFTON -- It was a hot August night at the Municipal Center on Aug. 2, as hundreds of families attended the first National Night Out in two years. Sponsored by the Grafton Police Department, the event featured a chance to check out police and fire vehicles, take part in plenty of activities, enjoy free pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and more.
GRAFTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Man to Serve 14 years in State Prison for Role in “Worst Shooting in City’s History”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Tuesday that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 14 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his role in a May 2021 gang-related shooting that wounded nine people on Carolina Avenue in Providence, and for possessing a ghost gun in a separate incident.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester police officer charged with collecting pay for assignments not worked pleads not guilty

WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance.  Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years, made a brief appearance in District Court the day...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH
MassLive.com

Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community

Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

