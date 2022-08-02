Read on www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
BCE Registers 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Aided By Robust Wireless, Residential Internet And Media Growth
BCE, Inc BCE reported second-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 2.9% year-on-year to C$5.86 billion. The company attributed the performance to a 3.8% increase in service revenue to C$5.23 billion, reflecting robust wireless, residential Internet, and media growth. Product revenue decreased 4.6% Y/Y to C$628 million due to fewer mobile...
Christopher Gent fined £80,000 by FCA for disclosing inside information
UK regulator rules that businessman breached fiduciary duties by sharing ConvaTec information
Salesforce Shuts Hong Kong Office Amid Brewing US - China Tensions; Consolidates Partnership With Alibaba
Salesforce, Inc CRM consolidated its strategic partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA to expand the presence of its software relationship management software in the country, TechCrunch reports. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of Salesforce's software across Greater China. The move helped Salesforce optimize its business structure to...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
Musk Friends And Billionaires Top Twitter's Subpoena In Latest Trial Twist: Palihapitiya And Palantir Founder Among Targets
A new subpoena from Twitter Inc TWTR is requesting information from friends of Elon Musk in the battle between the social media platform and Tesla Inc TSLA over a proposed $44 billion buyout. Here’s the latest. What Happened: A subpoena obtained by The Washington Post sees Twitter targeting several...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Payment And Rewards Platform Spendr Expands Into Michigan
Spendr, the first all-in-one cannabis payment and rewards app for consumers and dispensaries is launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian. ’We are thrilled to be launching in Michigan at the Endo Cannabis Center in Adrian,” said Lucas Gould, founder and CEO of Spendr. Created and...
Kevin O'Leary Dumps Coinbase, Robinhood Shares, Calling Them 'Toxic Waste': Here's Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says The Duo Is Dead Money
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary sent Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD to the chopping block on Wednesday. What Happened: The O'Shares ETF's chair said he sold Coinbase shares for a significant loss in what he called a "brutal trade" Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Tesla might be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders at Teslas 2022 Cyber Roundup.
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
ManTech Bags $184M Contract To Support NAVSEA Integrated Warfare Systems
ManTech International Corp MANT has received a $184 million contract award from the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS). Under the five-year contract, ManTech will provide advanced technical engineering services that power full lifecycle management of IWS Combat Management Systems (CMS)...
Crypto.com Lists CUDOS Boosting Availability In 90+ Markets
The UK-based decentralised cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognised digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90+ countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
$5 Million Bet On Pinterest? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
This High-Yield Passive Income Play Is Building the Future
With a generous 6.2% yield, this mall landlord is going back on offense as it looks to restart its building pipeline.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Cushman & Wakefield plc Ordinary Shares (CWK) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CWK earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Jones Soda Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 35%, Here Are The Details
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA released ts financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue increased 35% to $6.0 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 28.0% compared to 31.3%.
U.S. Job Growth Might Slow To This Level In July, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday as Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 guidance. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at...
No cost of living support for at least a month, says Kwarteng
Business secretary says emergency package will not be introduced until ministers return to work
