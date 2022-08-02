Watch St. Vincent cover Fleetwood Mac's Dreams to inject some sunshine into your day

St. Vincent covered Fleetwood Mac's Dreams last week as part of her residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The week-long stay saw singer-songwriter Vincent – real name Annie Clarke – perform the 1977 hit Rumours on July 30, alongside the show’s in-house band, Stay Human. The performance of the song arrives following the release of her latest album, the 70s-inspired Daddy's Home , which came out last year.

Clarke's take on the track sees her infuse numerous jam-like stretches, comprised of a sunny, upbeat rhythm, soulful guitar licks and dazzling vocals, embellished by a horn section.

During another night of the residency, host Stephen Colbert suggested the Dallas Cowboys let the Dallas-raised St. Vincent sing the national anthem at a home game. When asked if she had ever been given the opportunity, she says: “No, but I’ve been trying to. They have never taken me up on my offer.” In response, Colbert declared: “Cowboys, you’re passing up an enormous opportunity here.”

The residency programme was launched as part of a new series that sees artists perform a run of week-long gigs on the show. This week, starting from August 1, Sweet Baby James' James Taylor will perform, followed by Eagles' Joe Walsh from August 8.

St. Vincent will continue her trek in September as special guest on Roxy Music’s 50th anniversary tour. She'll also be supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers during their Boston show on September 10 in Fenway Park as part of their tour across North America.

Last month, the musician officially released her cover of Nine Inch Nails' 1994 track Piggy , featuring Dave Grohl on drums. It was previously available as an Amazon Original release in 2020, and as a limited edition 7-inch single for Record Store Day in 2021.

Watch the Rumours cover below:

