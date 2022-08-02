ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Natural Disaster Losses Hit $72 Bn In First Half 2022: Swiss Re

By Nathalie OLOF-ORS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

New Zealand releases its first national plan to protect against climate-driven disasters

New Zealand has released its first national plan to prepare for the floods, fires and rising seas it expects to be unleashed by the climate crisis in the coming years. Climate minister James Shaw, releasing the plan on Wednesday, said that while New Zealand would do its best to start reducing emissions, it was also preparing for a likely scenario of enormous climate disruption, and said it was “crucial” the country was prepared.
ENVIRONMENT
InsideClimate News

After Unprecedented Heatwaves, Monsoon Rains and the Worst Floods in Over a Century Devastate South Asia

KARACHI—Record breaking torrential downpours killed at least 14 people, inundated roads, caused long power outages and brought Pakistan’s largest metropolis to a standstill twice last month. Earlier in July, the Indian central government declared flooding in the northeastern state of Assam a “severe natural calamity,” affecting 10,000 people,...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disasters#Swiss Re#Europe#World Economy#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
Country
China
The Independent

Philippines president orders rescue as 7.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least four

At least four people were killed after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, damaging a hospital and buildings and sending strong tremors through capital Manila.A 25-year-old man was killed by falling debris, said Abra vice governor Joy Bernos, when the quake struck about 11km southeast of Dolores town at a shallow depth of 10 km.The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 25km, authorities said, adding they are expecting more aftershocks.A construction worker died after being hit by debris in the mountain town of...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month

August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

7.3 Earthquake in the Philippines With Powerful Aftershock Quakes: 4 Casualties

Dolores, Philippines has been struck with a 7.3 earthquake.(Tunatura/iStock) An earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude struck the city of Dolores, the Philippines on July 27, 2022. In terms of time zones, the Philippines is twelve hours ahead of New York. Initial reports of the quake started early in the morning (NYC time) already documenting four killed and numerous injuries.
The Associated Press

Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than forecasters initially thought, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week

Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in Pakistan's flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said Monday. The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people, including women and children, from the southwestern Baluchistan province, in the northwest and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand ongoing relief and rescue operations.Deluges have completely destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy