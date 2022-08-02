Natural Disaster Losses Hit $72 Bn In First Half 2022: Swiss Re

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
China floods leave at least 12 dead, with thousands evacuated
Another 12 missing in flash floods in Sichuan and Gansu, as some areas receive double their monthly rain in less than two days
New Zealand releases its first national plan to protect against climate-driven disasters
New Zealand has released its first national plan to prepare for the floods, fires and rising seas it expects to be unleashed by the climate crisis in the coming years. Climate minister James Shaw, releasing the plan on Wednesday, said that while New Zealand would do its best to start reducing emissions, it was also preparing for a likely scenario of enormous climate disruption, and said it was “crucial” the country was prepared.
After Unprecedented Heatwaves, Monsoon Rains and the Worst Floods in Over a Century Devastate South Asia
KARACHI—Record breaking torrential downpours killed at least 14 people, inundated roads, caused long power outages and brought Pakistan’s largest metropolis to a standstill twice last month. Earlier in July, the Indian central government declared flooding in the northeastern state of Assam a “severe natural calamity,” affecting 10,000 people,...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures 130 in northern Philippines
At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
'Biblical' Flash Floods Hit Russian Black Sea Resort amid Storms, Tornadoes
One woman died in Sochi when the Russian city was hit by massive flooding on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philippines president orders rescue as 7.1 magnitude earthquake kills at least four
At least four people were killed after a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, damaging a hospital and buildings and sending strong tremors through capital Manila.A 25-year-old man was killed by falling debris, said Abra vice governor Joy Bernos, when the quake struck about 11km southeast of Dolores town at a shallow depth of 10 km.The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 25km, authorities said, adding they are expecting more aftershocks.A construction worker died after being hit by debris in the mountain town of...
Two ultra-rare floods in a single week; a wildfire generating its own weather. Here's how it's connected
Extreme weather on both ends of the spectrum has thrashed parts of the US over the past week -- one of the many signals that climate change is here now, scientists say.
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
7.3 Earthquake in the Philippines With Powerful Aftershock Quakes: 4 Casualties
Dolores, Philippines has been struck with a 7.3 earthquake.(Tunatura/iStock) An earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude struck the city of Dolores, the Philippines on July 27, 2022. In terms of time zones, the Philippines is twelve hours ahead of New York. Initial reports of the quake started early in the morning (NYC time) already documenting four killed and numerous injuries.
natureworldnews.com
Cold Fronts with Rainfall and Strong Winds to Batter Southern Western Australia in the First Week of August
Cold fronts have been forecasted to cause wet and windy weather in the southern part of Western Australia state during next week starting Monday, August 1. Australian meteorologists forecasted that the weather system will bring strong winds, rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions in the said region. The Australian Government's Bureau...
Pot producer Canopy Growth posts large loss on impairment charge
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), reported a quarterly loss on Friday, as the cannabis producer incurred an impairment charge of C$1.72 billion ($1.33 billion) related to its operations.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has asked suppliers to ensure that shipments from Taiwan to China comply with the latter's customs regulations to avoid them from being held for scrutiny, according to a Nikkei report on Friday.
See the blistering heat of July on this map from NASA
A heat dome over the south central region raised temperatures in the U.S. In some areas, temperatures felt were as high as 120oF (49oC) Utah recorded >100oF (38oC) temperatures for a record 16 consecutive days. During the early days of July, NASA's monthly climate outlook warned that the temperatures across...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than forecasters initially thought, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead...
Monsoon rains, floods kill 140 more in Pakistan in a week
Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have killed 140 more people in Pakistan's flood-affected areas over the past week, officials said Monday. The fatalities raised the overall death toll from rain-related incidents since June to 478 in Pakistan.Rescue workers backed by the military have evacuated thousands of marooned people, including women and children, from the southwestern Baluchistan province, in the northwest and elsewhere since last week, when the government deployed helicopters to expand ongoing relief and rescue operations.Deluges have completely destroyed or damaged nearly 37,000 homes in the flood-hit areas since June 14, according to a report released by...
U.S. calls China's military action over Taiwan unjustified, Beijing sanctioning Pelosi
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's firing of missiles during military drills around Taiwan was an unjustified escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as Beijing said it would impose sanctions on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting the island.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
54K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0