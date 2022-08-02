ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Annual Big Splash brings many lucky ducks to Rush City

County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

The Rush City Aquatic Center/Rush City Pool Committee’s twelfth annual Big Splash was a great success.

Approximately 480 people attended and $3,630 was raised. The money will be used to purchase equipment, tables and/or lounge chairs. This year the pool committee was able to replace the tumble buckets.

The winners of the 2022 Lucky Duck race are:

* Crystal Jost, first place;

* Chloe Nelson, second place;

* Kevin Bengtson, third place;

* Don Brown, fourth place; and,

* Joey Folkema, fifth place.

The pool committee wishes to thank all the volunteers and pool staff who worked the Big Splash. A special thank you to all the businesses that donated prizes, cash and advertising for this event.

The committee is also very grateful to the community for their support through purchases of Lucky Duck tickets, donations of baked goods, finances, time or participation at the Big Splash.

The pool is a huge asset to our city and the committee is very appreciative of the community’s support. Thank you!

Karen Carlson and Paula Bengtson

Co-chairs of the Rush City Pool Committee

KROC News

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Dead, malnourished horses discovered on Kanabec County property leads to charges

KANABEC COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Kanabec County woman is charged with seven counts of animal torture after multiple dead and malnourished horses were found on her property. According to the recently filed charges, sheriff's deputies responded to a Kanabec County property owned by Stacey Nelson on April 13 after an allegation had been made she was mistreating animals.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
County News Review

