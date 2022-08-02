Annual Big Splash brings many lucky ducks to Rush City

The Rush City Aquatic Center/Rush City Pool Committee’s twelfth annual Big Splash was a great success.

Approximately 480 people attended and $3,630 was raised. The money will be used to purchase equipment, tables and/or lounge chairs. This year the pool committee was able to replace the tumble buckets.

The winners of the 2022 Lucky Duck race are:

* Crystal Jost, first place;

* Chloe Nelson, second place;

* Kevin Bengtson, third place;

* Don Brown, fourth place; and,

* Joey Folkema, fifth place.

The pool committee wishes to thank all the volunteers and pool staff who worked the Big Splash. A special thank you to all the businesses that donated prizes, cash and advertising for this event.

The committee is also very grateful to the community for their support through purchases of Lucky Duck tickets, donations of baked goods, finances, time or participation at the Big Splash.

The pool is a huge asset to our city and the committee is very appreciative of the community’s support. Thank you!

Karen Carlson and Paula Bengtson

Co-chairs of the Rush City Pool Committee