Joe Mondello, former longtime head of the Nassau County Republican Party, dies at 84

eastendbeacon.com
LWV to Host Republican Congressional Primary Debate
In advance of the early voting dates of Aug. 13 through Aug. 21 and the New York State primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork will be holding a Republican Congressional candidates primary debate on Zoom on Monday, August 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Southampton Town’s SEA-TV.
Herald Community Newspapers
Joseph Mondello, former Republican Party chair, 84
Joseph Mondello, a councilman and supervisor for the Town of Hempstead before holding sway as leader of the state Republican Party, died Monday. He was 84. Mondello also led the Nassau County Republican Party for 23 years, and was later appointed by President Donald Trump as ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.
wabcradio.com
Mayor, Police Commissioner Exchange War of Words With Proponents of Bail Reform
NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell waged a war of words over bail reform — while proponents, formerly incarcerated and advocate organizations are singing the praises of bail reform. Adams and Sewell in a press conference said everyday New...
waer.org
As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to improve crime
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sanitary District 1 race results remain unclear
As of press time, the continuing saga of the Sanitary District 1 commissioner election between Gabriel Boxer and Gwynette Campbell is yet to be decided. The results of the July 11 election remains undecided as the parties went to court in Mineola on Monday to resolve several issues with the voting process. The court adjourned, Campbell said, dragging the release of the official election results out again. Boxer leads Campbell, 395 to 288, in the unofficial count.
27east.com
In A Short Special Meeting, Southampton Village Board Notices Two Public Hearings, Hires Special Counsel
At a special meeting held on July 28 at 1 p.m., the Southampton Village Board of Trustees quickly passed several resolutions, including notice of two public hearings, and also added... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
wshu.org
Hochul faces political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first. Hochul spoke at...
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
Meet the candidates for NYC's 12th Congressional District race
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. The debate for the congressional seat will take place live on WNYC/Spectrum NY1 Tuesday night. [ more › ]
Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
27east.com
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
morristowngreen.com
She marched on the Capitol. Now she’s seeking a seat on Morris Township’s committee
Morris Township’s Republican organization on Monday chose a political newcomer who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as its candidate for a seat on the governing body. “I sort of felt it was time for me to put up or shut up,” Sherry Nardolillo said after decisively out-polling Township GOP Chairman Joe Calvanelli Jr. as the party’s pick to run for Township Committee in November.
News 12
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general. During the course of a two-year investigation, the New York Attorney General’s office found that an affordable housing cooperative development in Spring Valley was in danger of foreclosure due to illegal misuse of co-op funds by Russell Mainardi and his girlfriend, who was acting as a property manager for the co-op.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has early lead over Republican rival Lee Zeldin, polls show
Gov. Kathy Hochul (right) has a big lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin (left), in the race for governor, according to two polls out today. The Democratic governor has a huge lead among Black voters and New York City residents [ more › ]
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
