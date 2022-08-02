ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visitors to world’s tallest tree in California could face $5K fine, jail

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Syracuse.com

NY must protect our precious public waters (Guest Opinion by Sen. Rachel May)

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District in the New York state Legislature. For decades, we have grown used to bidding farewell to friends and family, neighbors, and coworkers, as they happily migrated away from Northeast winters to warmer climates. But careful observers believe that trend is reversing. Triple-digit heat waves and wildfires in the Southwest, oppressive humidity and punishing floods in the Southeast and Gulf Coast, are making many people look longingly towards the more livable climate and abundant freshwater of Upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday

Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’

Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
SYRACUSE, NY
California State
Syracuse.com

NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

Central Islip, N.Y. — A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M; more could follow

Austin, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
Syracuse.com

Child care subsidies now available for more NY families

Families who have never before qualified for child care assistance can now get help paying the bills for summer camp, after-school care and day care. Starting Aug. 1, New York state expanded the child care subsidy to those who make 300 percent of the national poverty level, up from 200 percent.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Democrats in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Syracuse.com

Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

26 Section III schools earn New York State academic honors

Syracuse, N.Y. — Each year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association selects schools to receive School of Distinction and School of Excellence honors. This year, seven Section III schools were named Schools of Distinction and 19 Section III schools were named Schools of Excellence.
EDUCATION
Syracuse.com

Hochul holds early lead over Zeldin for governor, polls say

Albany, N.Y. — A pair of polls released early Tuesday show Gov. Hochul with a healthy lead over Lee Zeldin ahead of November’s general election. Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, leads the Long Island Republican by 14 points among likely voters, according to a survey conducted by Siena College. A second Emerson poll conducted simultaneously has Hochul leading Zeldin by 16 points.
ELECTIONS
