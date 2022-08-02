Visitors to world’s tallest tree in California could face $5K fine, jail

Read on www.syracuse.com
NY must protect our precious public waters (Guest Opinion by Sen. Rachel May)
Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District in the New York state Legislature. For decades, we have grown used to bidding farewell to friends and family, neighbors, and coworkers, as they happily migrated away from Northeast winters to warmer climates. But careful observers believe that trend is reversing. Triple-digit heat waves and wildfires in the Southwest, oppressive humidity and punishing floods in the Southeast and Gulf Coast, are making many people look longingly towards the more livable climate and abundant freshwater of Upstate New York.
Polio fears rise in New York amid possible community spread
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state health officials issued a more urgent call Thursday for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible “community spread” of the dangerous virus. The polio virus has now been found in seven different wastewater...
NY State Fair ride-all-day wristbands go on sale for $20 early Thursday
Geddes, N.Y. — With the 2022 New York State Fair just 20 days away, the fair and Wade Shows are having a flash sale Thursday that will offer all-day ride passes for $20. Starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, the sale will run for 20 hours, until midnight. The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the Fair’s run, Aug. 24 to Labor Day. On Friday, the cost for the bands increases to $30 Monday through Friday, and $35 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Farmers Almanac predicts snowy winter in Upstate NY, with ‘significant shivers’
Summer’s not over yet, but winter’s never too far away in Upstate New York. The Farmers’ Almanac released its winter 2022-2023 forecast on Wednesday, predicting a slushy, icy and snowy season throughout most of the Northeastern U.S., including annual Golden Snowball Award favorites like Syracuse and Buffalo. “Significant shivers” are also ahead, suggesting winter could be colder than last year.
NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months
Central Islip, N.Y. — A 74-year-old retired schoolteacher from a New York City suburb was sentenced to 30 months in prison Wednesday for mailing dozens of violent threats to LGBTQ affiliated individuals, groups and businesses over several years. According to prosecutors, Robert Fehring threatened to blow up the Stonewall...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Hunting/trapping licenses on sale now for 2022-23; DEC continues additional hunting days
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is now selling hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2022-2023 seasons. Extra hunting days first offered last year are again available to hunters this year. Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at license-issuing agents, or by...
Reporter’s skirt too short to witness execution, Alabama prison officials say
Alabama prison officials examined female reporters’ clothing and tried to block a female reporter with AL.com from witnessing Thursday night’s execution of a death-row inmate, saying her skirt and shoes violated a prison dress code. Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter and managing producer with AL.com, said she was told...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M; more could follow
Austin, Texas — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Child care subsidies now available for more NY families
Families who have never before qualified for child care assistance can now get help paying the bills for summer camp, after-school care and day care. Starting Aug. 1, New York state expanded the child care subsidy to those who make 300 percent of the national poverty level, up from 200 percent.
Hochul still does not expect masks in NY schools this fall
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul affirmed Wednesday that it’s very unlikely that students returning to school this year will be required to wear masks, noting that having students out of the classroom for more than a year may had also led to a “generational impact.”. “We...
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Democrats in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at...
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Hochul defends NY bail laws as Adams pushes for ‘dangerousness’ standard
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul urged judges to follow the state’s updated bail laws that remain under attack from law enforcement officials, many Republicans and also moderate Democrats, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The governor said amendments to the bail statutes that were made in...
Key vote for $85M aquarium OK with going it alone (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 71. Heat alert issued. Partly sunny, thunderstorms. Forecast. TAPROOM TAPS INTO TV’S HOTTEST SANDWICH: Co-owner Crystal Shore shows off a freshly made Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich at the new Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 on East Fayette Street. The sandwich is at the heart of the hit Hulu series “The Bear,” set in a Chicago sandwich shop. Shore grew up in Chicago and is a big fan of the iconic sandwich. When you try one, don’t forget to get plenty of napkins.(Don Cazentre photo)
26 Section III schools earn New York State academic honors
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association selects schools to receive School of Distinction and School of Excellence honors. This year, seven Section III schools were named Schools of Distinction and 19 Section III schools were named Schools of Excellence.
Hochul holds early lead over Zeldin for governor, polls say
Albany, N.Y. — A pair of polls released early Tuesday show Gov. Hochul with a healthy lead over Lee Zeldin ahead of November’s general election. Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, leads the Long Island Republican by 14 points among likely voters, according to a survey conducted by Siena College. A second Emerson poll conducted simultaneously has Hochul leading Zeldin by 16 points.
Hip-hop star Bryce Vine to play free concert at NYS Fair
Bryce Vine is coming to the Great New York State Fair. The genre-blending hip-hop star will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Court stage on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. Vine, 34, is a rapper and singer known for...
Joey Spallina named boys lacrosse player of the year by USA Today
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joey Spallina had quite the week. On Saturday, he scored four goals, dished out two assists, picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover on his way to winning MVP honors in the 2022 Under Armour Boys’ Senior All-America Game. On Sunday, Spallina was...
