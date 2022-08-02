Visitors to world’s tallest tree in California could face $5K fine, jail

Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District in the New York state Legislature. For decades, we have grown used to bidding farewell to friends and family, neighbors, and coworkers, as they happily migrated away from Northeast winters to warmer climates. But careful observers believe that trend is reversing. Triple-digit heat waves and wildfires in the Southwest, oppressive humidity and punishing floods in the Southeast and Gulf Coast, are making many people look longingly towards the more livable climate and abundant freshwater of Upstate New York.

