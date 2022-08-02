Energy Impact Partners’ Elevate Future Fund Invests in Cloud-Based Platform Rheaply

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO