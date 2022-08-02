Energy Impact Partners’ Elevate Future Fund Invests in Cloud-Based Platform Rheaply

Read on business.ricentral.com
MIT Nuclear Fusion Spin-Off and U.K. Join To Pursue Limitless Clean Energy
If scientists can crack it, fusion offers a clean, powerful and virtually limitless source of energy that is safer than current nuclear power plants.
CNBC
Sesame Solar is selling mobile disaster relief units powered entirely by clean energy
Sesame Solar is selling highly portable solar-powered units for things like mobile communications and command centers, medical units, kitchens and temporary housing. The systems use solar panels or clean hydrogen and can be ready for use within 15 minutes. It already has over 50 sales of nanogrids. Michigan-based startup Sesame...
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video
Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
BBC
'My energy company is refusing to connect my new home'
For Pauline Sinclair, building a new home has always been her dream, but finishing it has become a nightmare. Despite the house in Orkney being almost ready to move in to, the date of fitting her electricity meter on 8 August has been changed to next year. She is furious,...
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
rigzone.com
DOE Project To Prove U.S. Power Grid Can Fully Run On Clean Energy
The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $26 Mn to fund projects demonstrating that America's electricity grid can reliably run on clean energy. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has announced $26 million to fund projects that will demonstrate that America's electricity grid can reliably run with a mix of solar, wind, energy storage, and other clean distributed energy resources.
Phys.org
Six ways governments drive innovation, and how they can help post-pandemic resilience
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed US$12.5 trillion dollars according to International Monetary Fund estimates. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention...
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
rigzone.com
Trio Joins Forces To Bid For Mediterranean Offshore Wind Tender
A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Qair has been pre-selected to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea. A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Qair has been pre-selected by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea.
rigzone.com
CGG Inks BP Deal, Licenses New Studies To USA Energy Company
CGG has secured a multi-year deal with BP to support its subsurface digital strategy, and licenses two new studies in the U.S. to an energy company. CGG has struck a major multi-year global data transformation and curation deal with bp, that will play a key role in supporting BP’s Subsurface digital strategy.
natureworldnews.com
Coca-cola Claims "Less Harmful" Plastic On Sprite Clear Bottles Roll-Out Starting August 1
According to a statement released on Wednesday by parent company Coca-Cola, Sprite will no longer be sold in its recognizable green plastic bottles in North America. The popular beverage will now be sold in transparent clear plastic bottles because they are "less harmful" to the health. The United States is...
Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power...
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005693/en/ Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets (Graphic: Business Wire) Largo Clean Energy Signs Non-Binding MOU with Ansaldo Green Tech to Negotiate the Formation of a Joint Venture for the Manufacturing and Commercial Deployment of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) in the European, African, and Middle East Power Generation Markets
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Jobs Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade on Friday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for July. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Western Digital Corporation WDC, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL.
The Verge
The uneven energy costs of working from home
The COVID-19 pandemic has given us a sneak peek into how working from home changes electricity demand and what that might mean for Americans’ utility bills. The picture it’s painted so far isn’t very pretty, particularly for anyone who’s already struggling to meet their needs. The...
rigzone.com
Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform
Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK's first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind. — Cerulean Winds and Ping Petroleum UK have signed an agreement to create one of the UK’s first offshore oil and gas facilities powered by offshore wind.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 95% of Its Assets in These 2 Sectors
Berkshire Hathaway's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio has piled nearly all of its capital into two sectors.
