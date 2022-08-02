ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Paramount Global (PARA) PT Lowered to $21 at UBS

UBS analyst John Hodulik lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Franchise Group (FRG) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking Into General Electric's Recent Short Interest

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has risen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.37 million shares sold short, which is 1.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Air Worldwide#Stock#Private Equity Firm#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Apollo
StreetInsider.com

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.36), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.27). Revenue for the quarter came in at $84 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.09 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.43), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $357 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $89.88 thousand. Net cash used...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Supernus Pharma (SUPN) Posts Q2 Revenue Beat

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Supernus Pharma (NASDAQ: SUPN) reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14, which may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $170.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.94 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Misses Q2 EPS by 23c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.23 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Guides Q3 Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) reported Q2 EPS of $1.03, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. Revenue for the quarter came in at $184 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.15 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Finance of America (FOA) Misses Q2 EPS by 22c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Finance of America (FOA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $84.99 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPX Corp. (SPXC) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c; Raises Outlook

SPX Corp. (NYSE: SPXC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $354 million versus the consensus estimate of $337.71 million. GUIDANCE:. SPX Corp. raises FY2022 EPS to $2.70-$2.85. For earnings history and earnings-related data on SPX Corp....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Quidel Corp (QDEL) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.09

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quidel Corp (NASDAQ: QDEL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.12, $1.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $613.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $639 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Redfin (RDFN) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.73), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $606.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $617.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Redfin sees Q3 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Willdan Group (WLDN) Misses Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.25 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.98 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Saul Centers (BFS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $60.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy