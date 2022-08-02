Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel

Read on www.streetinsider.com
Paramount Global (PARA) PT Lowered to $21 at UBS
UBS analyst John Hodulik lowered
Franchise Group (FRG) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) reported Q2 EPS of $1.19, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.
FF Top Holding LLC and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Executed a Term Sheet for Up To $600 Million Investment
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FF Top Holding LLC ("FF Top"), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.("FF", FFIE") (NASDAQ: FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes ("Notes") in a potential principal amount of up to $600,000,000 (the "Proposed Financing").
Looking Into General Electric's Recent Short Interest
General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has risen 15.79% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.37 million shares sold short, which is 1.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.36), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.27). Revenue for the quarter came in at $84 million versus the consensus estimate of $78.09 million.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
Fluor Corp. (FLR) August weekly 25.50 straddle priced for a move of 10% into quarter results
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) August weekly 25.50 straddle priced for a move of 10% into the expected release of quarter results today before the bell.
Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Misses Q2 EPS by 7c
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.43), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.36). Revenue for the quarter came in at $357 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $89.88 thousand. Net cash used...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Coinbase (COIN) 30-day option implied volatility at 89 amid wide price movement
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 89; compared to its 52-week range of 46 to 174 amid wide price movement. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.1 puts.
Supernus Pharma (SUPN) Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
Supernus Pharma (NASDAQ: SUPN) reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14, which may not compare to the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $170.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.94 million. For...
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Misses Q2 EPS by 23c
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.67, $0.23 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $287.62 million.
Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c; Guides Q3 Lower
Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) reported Q2 EPS of $1.03, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.98. Revenue for the quarter came in at $184 million versus the consensus estimate of $190.15 million.
Finance of America (FOA) Misses Q2 EPS by 22c
Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.12), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Finance of America (FOA) click here.
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $84.99 million.
SPX Corp. (SPXC) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c; Raises Outlook
SPX Corp. (NYSE: SPXC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $354 million versus the consensus estimate of $337.71 million. GUIDANCE:. SPX Corp. raises FY2022 EPS to $2.70-$2.85. For earnings history and earnings-related data on SPX Corp....
Quidel Corp (QDEL) Misses Q2 EPS by $1.09
Quidel Corp (NASDAQ: QDEL) reported Q2 EPS of $2.12, $1.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $3.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $613.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $639 million.
Redfin (RDFN) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c, Offers Guidance
Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.73), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.62). Revenue for the quarter came in at $606.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $617.3 million. GUIDANCE:. Redfin sees Q3 2022...
Willdan Group (WLDN) Misses Q2 EPS by 25c
Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.06), $0.25 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $52.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $52.98 million.
Saul Centers (BFS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.43
Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.43, versus $0.42 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $60.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
